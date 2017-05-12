John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena may be a team player, but he doesn't always like the assignment handed out to him.

Aside from being arguably the WWE's greatest Superstar of all time, Cena has also emerged as one of Hollywood's newest breakout stars. "The Leader Of The Cenation" has been racking up on-screen roles left and right but admits he hasn't always been too fond of the roles he's been given.

During a recent interview on Variety’s Playback podcast to promote his new movie "The Wall", Cena admitted that he wasn't too fond of his roles in WWE Studios films such as "The Marine" and "12 Rounds" (quotes via Daily Wrestling News):

“Those were projects I was kind of told to do and begrudgingly did them. I don’t have any regrets about them, but I just learned a lot about what I don’t want to be involved with and getting involved with something you’re passionate about, and that’s been the key to sustainability to me.”

Although both films were well received within the WWE Universe, it seems Cena wasn't too happy to go along with the work WWE handed over to him. Since then Cena has earned much more coveted roles in bigger pictures such as "Train Wreck", "Sisters", "Daddy's Home", and "The Wall."

He even has a sequel lined up for "Daddy's Home" in which he is expected to co-star alongside Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, and Mel Gibson.

Cena has also earned more exposure through his appearances on E!'s Total Divas in which he is featured alongside longtime girlfriend and fiancee Nikki Bella. Cena recently proposed to Bella live on pay-per-view (PPV) during WrestleMania 33 following their match against The Miz and Maryse.

Since the match, Cena has begun another hiatus from WWE TV and is focusing more on filming his accepted Hollywood roles instead. After having criticized The Rock for leaving WWE in favor of becoming a movie star, returning only as a part-timer for brief periods of time, it's interesting to see Cena begin to start down the same path.

His career on the big screen, however, has yet to reach the level of The Rock's, who is currently the highest paid actor in the world.

What are your thoughts on Cena's film career and not wanting to do his early WWE Studios roles?

