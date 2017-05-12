GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Fans voice their distaste to John Cena vs Roman Reigns dream match

It's strange to think about, but oddly enough, John Cena and Roman Reigns have never had a one-on-one match in the WWE.

Considering both superstars are held in such high regard by the company, you would have thought at one point they would have crossed paths, but since The Big Dog debuted on the main roster with The Shield back in 2012, the two have never met in the ring for a singles match.

WWE pitched the idea of a dream match between Cena vs Reigns in one of their videos after the two superstars had an interaction on social media.

The Leader of the Cenation was recently training at Georgia Tech, the same university which The Big Dog played college football at before joining the WWE. Cena sent out his respects to his fellow superstar.

He said: "Thanks @WWERomanReigns for lending me the ol' #yard @GTAthletics no worries #bigdog I kept it #clean @Tapout @WWE"

Reigns replied: "Big yard, big clean! As expected. #Respect for repping @GTAthletics. But i know you'd rather be on #WWEUKLive right now! #TourTime 🤙🏽"

WWE used this interaction to hype a dream match possibility between the two in the future, but some fans weren't buying any of it.

I think it's fair to say that the vast majority of WWE fans do not want this match to happen. Some do though.

While others have suggested dream matches of their own 

WWE is currently building up Roman Reigns to be their successor to John Cena once he decides to ease up on the schedule and eventually retire from the ring. You would, therefore, think the company is saving their one-on-one match for a passing-of-the-torch moment at WrestleMania.

The company has already done one passing-of-the-torch moment in the past year, as The Big Dog gained full ownership of the WWE yard when he defeated The Undertaker last month at WrestleMania 33.

With Reigns scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 next year, is it, therefore, possible we could finally have Cena vs Reigns at WrestleMania 35 the year after?

Would you like to see John Cena go one-on-one with Roman Reigns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

