Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

The main roster has once again welcomed another one of NXT's finest.

On this week's episode of WWE Main Event, NXT's Aleister Black made his main roster debut when he took on Curt Hawkins. Hawkins has racked up a reputation for issuing open challenges, and this time it was Black who answered the call.

Black made quite the entrance in front of the UK crowd, where he made his name for himself under the character Tommy End prior to signing with WWE.

Article continues below

You can check out Black's entrance here:

William Regal recently expressed his admiration for Black, how he has high hopes for moving forward in his WWE career (quotes via ESPN):

Article continues below

"I knew about him for a long time," said Regal. "My best friend, Robbie Brookside, had known him for years. I think he was 17 or 18, and he went to a seminar that Robbie was doing in Holland.

"He met him there, and I've kept an eye on him since then, basically. I've always just took notice of what's going on in the wrestling business and who the younger fellas are, and younger ladies, that are interested in this.

"You see the ones with the real passion and desire. So I've just kept a tab on him for years, the he started to really come into his own the last few years.

"His name was getting out there, and he was coming to America quite a bit and doing independent shows. We hooked up and I just said, 'Whenever you're ready, give me a call,' that kind of thing.

"The next thing, he's giving me a call. He was at a tryout, Triple H has seen him and ... yeah, he's definitely got something that we're looking for."

Black has even managed to get the attention of Triple H with his impressive work:

"Aleister Black is very talented," said Levesque. "I think he's going to be a player."

Prior to making his NXT debut, Black's arrival was being teased with multiple vignettes on TV. He finally made his in-ring debut at NXT Takeover: Orlando where he defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas.

What do you think about Black's awesome debut on Main Event? And how do you feel he'll do once he's moved over to the roster full time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms