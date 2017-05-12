Twitter roasts Rockets star James Harden for terrible Game 6 performance

The Houston Rockets entered Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night with a chance to even their series with the San Antonio Spurs at three games apiece.

Even though they were playing in front of a home crowd, they left the game with an embarrassing 114-75 loss that eliminated them from the postseason.

Star point guard James Harden, who many NBA fans consider to be a top MVP candidate, laid an egg in the game, scoring a season-low 10 points and turning the ball over six times as the Rockets floundered all night long.

After the game, Harden told ESPN.com that he feels personally responsible for the loss, especially after the team had the outstanding 55-27 regular season it had:

"You've got to take it for what it is," Harden said. "Everything falls on my shoulders. I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. You know, it's tough, especially the way we lost at home for Game 6. But it happened. Now we move forward.

"It's tough. It's frustrating the way that we lost, especially how good of a year we had as a team, with a new coaching staff and some new key pieces to our team. It's pretty good. It could have been better, but we're in the right direction. Now we have a lot of improving to do with the team that we have now."

It's true that, while this postseason elimination certainly hurts, there's a lot of reason for optimism in Houston this summer. The Rockets have one of the league's best players in Harden and an improving supporting cast.

However, that didn't stop fans from taking to Twitter to roast the MVP candidate following his abysmal effort in Game 6. The memes were out in full force and were especially brutal on Harden:

It's clear fans weren't happy with Harden's performance, and it's hard to blame them. The Rockets seemingly disappoint their fans every postseason, and as the face of the franchise, Harden is going to take the brunt of that criticism.

After averaging 115.3 points per game in the regular season (second only to the Golden State Warriors, who averaged 115.9), the 75-point effort in Game 6 was especially tough for fans to watch.

In fact, there were several times this season when the Rockets managed to put up 70 or more points before halftime.

As the Rockets search for answers this offseason, it's probably best if Harden takes a break from social media for a month or two to let the anger toward him die down a bit.