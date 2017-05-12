Real Madrid had their backs against the walls during their Champions League second leg tie against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu looked as if it would be enough to send Los Blancos to their second successive Champions League final, but Diego Simone’s men didn’t go down without a fight in the return leg at the Vicente Calderon.

BRILLIANT SKILL

Zinedine Zidane’s side were under intense pressure from the get-go as a rapid start from Atletico saw the hosts establish a two-goal lead thanks to a brilliant header from Saul Niguez, which was quickly followed up by Antoine Griezmann’s questionable penalty.

Real Madrid were in for a tough night; that was until the 42nd minute when Karim Benzema produced a moment of magic.

Isco was the one who grabbed the all-important goal which saw his side win the tie and will head to Cardiff to take on Juventus, but it was Benzema’s filthy piece of skill which saw him ruin three defenders in the build-up to the goal.

The Frenchman found himself trapped on the touchline near the corner with almost no way out as Atletico’s Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic crowded him to apply pressure and take the ball from him.

Benzema had the last laugh, though, as he somehow managed to make a beautiful turn and showed sublime feet on the byline where he skipped past the defenders who could do nothing but eat his dust as he sent the ball to Toni Kroos – before Isco capitalised on Jan Oblak’s parry to grab the crucial goal.

EXPLANATION

While everyone was left scratching their heads as to how that was even possible, Benzema spoke to Canal+ after the match and revealed how he did it - and it’s a pretty simple explanation.

He said: “I tried and it happened, that relaunched the team, it is a deep ball.

“I’m a little lonely and suddenly three defenders come to me. Then I try and it happens. I catch the ball well and pass to Kroos. That relaunched the team.

“Everyone is involved, everyone, this is important in big teams. It is what is needed with a starting team and a bench, where each player responds. It is what has been done since the beginning of this season and we will continue like this.”

Not many could try something as audacious as that and succeed.

Benzema had an average season and didn’t even score from the beginning of April. However, it’s safe to say that this moment of magic perhaps gives him a pass as he played a pivotal role in ensuring Real Madrid secured qualification.

