Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden NFL 18 teaser trailer has officially dropped, beginning the countdown towards the game's release date on August 25 later this year.

In the trailer, which you can watch for yourself further down in this article, includes all the usual stuff from previous Madden games including player likeness and stadiums from around the NFL. This year, the game is being described as 'Madden like you've never seen it' thanks to the new Frostbite engine, replacing the previous Ignite engine.

Players featured in the trailer include this year's cover star and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

What some of you may have noticed if you have seen the trailer for the game already, is the interesting ending involving a person sitting in what appears to be a hotel room outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on a rainy night in, dare we say, the month of March?

From what we have seen in Frostbite's FIFA 17, this could very well be their version of The Journey, a mode where you gradually become the Premier League's next rising star, except this time you would be a college player looking to be the next big thing in the NFL.

It looks as though the setting of being in Indianapolis for the Combine could be the game's version of the Exit Trials from FIFA 17, as you look to impress scouts from NFL teams to take a chance on you in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Hopefully, this means we can take part in all of the Combine drills for the specific position we choose to play, such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill.

Then, at the draft, we could either see ourselves drafted in the first round and meet Roger Goodell or perhaps slide down the draft unexpectedly, igniting the fire in our belly even further to prove the 31 teams that passed on us wrong.

Much like the relationship between Alex Hunter and Gareth Walker on FIFA 17, perhaps we have ourselves a best friend that went to the same college and plays in a similar or opposite position to us, we're both drafted to the same team, but then our friend becomes our opponent as he is traded to a rival team during the season.

There is a lot of promise behind this Madden story mode thanks to the success of Frostbite's FIFA 17 story mode, The Journey, so hopefully, it is able to live up to expectation.

