Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Tom Brady.

Madden NFL 18 could feature a story mode

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Madden NFL 18 teaser trailer has officially dropped, beginning the countdown towards the game's release date on August 25 later this year.

In the trailer, which you can watch for yourself further down in this article, includes all the usual stuff from previous Madden games including player likeness and stadiums from around the NFL. This year, the game is being described as 'Madden like you've never seen it' thanks to the new Frostbite engine, replacing the previous Ignite engine.

Players featured in the trailer include this year's cover star and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

What some of you may have noticed if you have seen the trailer for the game already, is the interesting ending involving a person sitting in what appears to be a hotel room outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on a rainy night in, dare we say, the month of March?

From what we have seen in Frostbite's FIFA 17, this could very well be their version of The Journey, a mode where you gradually become the Premier League's next rising star, except this time you would be a college player looking to be the next big thing in the NFL.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

It looks as though the setting of being in Indianapolis for the Combine could be the game's version of the Exit Trials from FIFA 17, as you look to impress scouts from NFL teams to take a chance on you in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Hopefully, this means we can take part in all of the Combine drills for the specific position we choose to play, such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill.

Then, at the draft, we could either see ourselves drafted in the first round and meet Roger Goodell or perhaps slide down the draft unexpectedly, igniting the fire in our belly even further to prove the 31 teams that passed on us wrong.

p1bfultqog10eessj1f1dcjnurcj.jpg

Much like the relationship between Alex Hunter and Gareth Walker on FIFA 17, perhaps we have ourselves a best friend that went to the same college and plays in a similar or opposite position to us, we're both drafted to the same team, but then our friend becomes our opponent as he is traded to a rival team during the season.

There is a lot of promise behind this Madden story mode thanks to the success of Frostbite's FIFA 17 story mode, The Journey, so hopefully, it is able to live up to expectation.

p1bfuls7301uvojas1v411dg531gh.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tom Brady
Peyton Manning
NFL
New England Patriots

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again