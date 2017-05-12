The WWE's Performance Center has faced a lot of criticism lately, and WWE COO Triple H has something to say about that.

Some say that the WWE's styles is a bit 'robotic' and it doesn't allow its stars individuality in order to succeed in the industry. Triple H doesn't share those sentiments, however, and recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated to shoot down those misconceptions.

Triple H responded by saying that the WWE is always looking to make its stars as diverse as possible, while their foundation is the only thing that is the same (quotes via Sports Illustrated):

Article continues below

"The misconception is always the same, and it's absolutely wrong. We are looking to make our talent as diverse as possible.

"People say everyone is wearing the same thing and training the same way. Yet they are not training the same way. We are grouping people together to work on building certain skills.

Article continues below

"The core of what we do is the same – yes, you have to learn the same skills, techniques, and foundation when you start. Then we set you up with people to develop your characters. We want the talent to develop their character, and our job is to help harness the character.

"We want them, every single one of them, to be unique and have their own feel.

"Yes, we are all wearing the same WWE gear. That is because, when you're here, we're all the same. No one is above anybody else, and we're all here to learn.

"We are a team and a family. What we do in the WWE is a partnership–it's a partnership with the guy across from you, and a partnership with everybody here.

"One of the pieces of the Performance Center that makes me so proud is when somebody succeeds here, the whole place goes nuts for them.

"They're all here to help each other succeed. When you can build that type of climate, it shows our culture within this place is right to develop and to cultivate the best talent possible."

What are your thoughts on Triple H's comments? Are the bulk of the WWE's talent all the same? Or is it simply a common misconception that fans seem to share, as Triple H believes.

Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms