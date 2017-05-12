GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard scores hat-trick for Liverpool staff vs RAF

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

During his playing career, Steven Gerrard was considered one of the greatest midfielders in Europe.

The Liverpool legend played for more than 700 times for the Reds before spending his final two years in America with Los Angeles Galaxy.

But, right now, he’s back at Liverpool.

Article continues below

Last month, it was announced that he would be the club’s new Under 18 manager for next season. Imagine being 17 or 18-years-old in Liverpool’s academy and learning your trade from Gerrard.

Although he’s hung up his boots, Gerrard still has bags of ability. We saw that back in March when Liverpool legends took on Real Madrid legends at Anfield, winning 4-3. Gerrard scored a fantastic volley and, in general, ran the show.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

And he produced the goods once again when LFC staff took on the RAF.

Gerrard scored a hat-trick in the friendly match and rounded it off with a celebratory knee slide before thumping his chest passionately in front of the Under 18 players that he will be coaching next season.

That’s how you do it, lads.

Watch: Gerrard's hat-trick

Take a look:

And those that saw his celebration took to Twitter to react:

Gerrard on his time at Melwood

After being appointed as U18 manager, Gerrard explained how much he’s enjoyed working at Melwood so far.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already," Gerrard said.

LA Galaxy to Introduce Ashley Cole and Jelle Van Damme

"After speaking to Alex (Inglethorpe, academy director), we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team.

"Neil has done a fantastic job with the under-18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the under-23s and eventually the first-team set-up."

Klopp on Gerrard's coaching

And he’s certainly got the backing of one man - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a fantastic thing that he wants to be a manager in the future," said Klopp last month. "He has all he needs to be a good one.

"When I saw the excitement in Steven’s eyes I was really happy about giving him this fantastic opportunity.

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

“Starting at a club like Liverpool is a fantastic opportunity - but not all former world class players are ready to do this. It’s the classic win-win situation. For the youth players it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with him.

“My door is always open, he knows that. He will be good.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Adam Lallana
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again