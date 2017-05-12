While Anthony Joshua picked up the biggest win of his young career against Wladimir Klitschko with a TKO victory in round 11, it was anything but smooth sailing for the Olympic gold medallist.

Klitschko rolled back the years and showed that he still belongs at the top of the game, even if he did eat the canvas on numerous occasions before suffering the devastating defeat.

KNOCKDOWN

Big plans are being made for Joshua now, with the likes of Kubrat Pulev, Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz all being mentioned as potential opponents for the heavyweight’s number one star.

However, there’s no denying that the air of invincibility surrounding AJ suffered a massive dent when he crashed to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Looking back at it, there probably wasn’t any reason to worry as he got back into the fight and turned the aggressor when he ensured Dr. Steelhammer wasn’t going to leave Wembley Stadium the victor.

Matchroom Sports’ Eddie Hearn had the best seat in the house when he was watching his prize asset trade punches in the ring, and told Boxing News what went through his mind when he saw Joshua suffering the first knockdown of his career.

HEARN'S REACTION

The promoter was feeling the same as every Brit watching the fight; there was initial concern but was pleased with how he got the victory.

He said: “I felt numb. The fifth round was more of a concern than the sixth, because he knocked Klitschko down and then went mental.

“I saw his face and I was screaming at him to relax and calm down but he didn’t, he came out in the next 30 seconds and tried to take his head off and then he got hit by a huge shot and he ran out of juice and his legs just emptied.

“He did really well to survive that round and he went back to the corner, and that was when I was most worried.

“He [Joshua] came out, got hit by a huge right hand, cleverly took a knee, got up at eight but boxed smart, he took some shots but didn’t seem as empty as the fifth.

“Then in the seventh and eighth, he boxed smart. People say Klitschko should’ve gone for it but Josh boxed smart, got behind his jab, holding. From the ninth, I really thought he’d stop him. It was just amazing what happened.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. There are two priorities; one is to get the win, the other is to give value for money. I think both boxes were ticked there.”

While Joshua cemented himself as the man to beat in the division, the knockdown he suffered will certainly give other fighters some hope at the fact that he can get hit, and he can go down.

