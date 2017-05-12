GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Bale and Griezmann.

FIFA 17 predicts what would happen if Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans would love to see Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale arrive in the summer.

Imagine that. From Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney to Griezmann and Bale, in two ultra-expensive swoops.

Both won’t arrive, of course. But it’s not entirely implausible that United won’t complete a deal for one of the superstars.

Article continues below

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Frenchman hasn’t expressed a desire to leave Spain but United could afford any price tag Atleti put on him.

Meanwhile, Bale to the Red Devils is “more likely now than ever before”, according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

“Gareth Bale is willing to move to Manchester United in the summer if Real Madrid finally decide to sell him,” according to Delaney.

United have money to spend

Man United completed the most expensive deal in football history when they paid £89 million for Paul Pogba last summer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them smash their own record in the upcoming transfer window.

The club’s appeal will be boosted if they win the Europa League and secure automatic qualification to next season’s Champions League.

It will be exciting to see how United fare in Europe’s elite competition should they secure some high-profile signings.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ESPANYOL-ATLETICO

YouTuber signs Griezmann and Bale for United

One YouTuber decided to find out by signing Griezmann and Bale for United in FIFA 17 Career Mode.

Playing the 2017-18 season, BMOnus carried out an entire campaign that included Champions League football.

With Griezmann and Bale in the starting line-up, could United go all the way? Watch the video below to find out.

So United crashed out of Champions League at the semi-final stage, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

But it wasn’t a trophyless season for United. They won the Premier League, finishing nine points ahead of second-placed Spurs, and also defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

p1bfun2cdngcnt7m1b8mped1idm9.jpg

p1bfun2l99kv51hms4ao1msh10b5b.jpg

Griezmann and Bale's stats

But Griezmann and Bale didn’t shine as they would have been expected to. Check out their stats in all competitions below.

Griezmann

Games: 44
Goals: 13
Assists: 7

p1bfun4k3r1r8m10fl3i63p6jgrf.jpg

Bale

Games: 33
Goals: 3
Assists: 6

p1bfun43pds2vsmqp194u23tqd.jpg

Paul Pogba had an amazing season, finishing as the Premier League’s top goalscorer with 21 goals.

Who will Man United sign in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
EA SPORTS FIFA
Real Madrid
Football
Gareth Bale
Premier League
Manchester United

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again