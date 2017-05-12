Manchester United fans would love to see Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale arrive in the summer.

Imagine that. From Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney to Griezmann and Bale, in two ultra-expensive swoops.

Both won’t arrive, of course. But it’s not entirely implausible that United won’t complete a deal for one of the superstars.

Article continues below

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Frenchman hasn’t expressed a desire to leave Spain but United could afford any price tag Atleti put on him.

Meanwhile, Bale to the Red Devils is “more likely now than ever before”, according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Article continues below

“Gareth Bale is willing to move to Manchester United in the summer if Real Madrid finally decide to sell him,” according to Delaney.

United have money to spend

Man United completed the most expensive deal in football history when they paid £89 million for Paul Pogba last summer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them smash their own record in the upcoming transfer window.

The club’s appeal will be boosted if they win the Europa League and secure automatic qualification to next season’s Champions League.

It will be exciting to see how United fare in Europe’s elite competition should they secure some high-profile signings.

YouTuber signs Griezmann and Bale for United

One YouTuber decided to find out by signing Griezmann and Bale for United in FIFA 17 Career Mode.

Playing the 2017-18 season, BMOnus carried out an entire campaign that included Champions League football.

With Griezmann and Bale in the starting line-up, could United go all the way? Watch the video below to find out.

So United crashed out of Champions League at the semi-final stage, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

But it wasn’t a trophyless season for United. They won the Premier League, finishing nine points ahead of second-placed Spurs, and also defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Griezmann and Bale's stats

But Griezmann and Bale didn’t shine as they would have been expected to. Check out their stats in all competitions below.

Griezmann

Games: 44

Goals: 13

Assists: 7

Bale

Games: 33

Goals: 3

Assists: 6

Paul Pogba had an amazing season, finishing as the Premier League’s top goalscorer with 21 goals.

Who will Man United sign in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms