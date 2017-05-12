GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp Conte.

Why Jurgen Klopp thinks Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have been lucky this season

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte has the opportunity to capture the Premier League title at the first time of asking when his Chelsea side visits West Bromwich Albion tonight.

Victory at the Hawthorns will secure The Blues fifth Premier League crown and the Italian’s success may not end there, as a win over Arsenal would see Conte bring the FA Cup to Stamford Bridge as well.

CHAMPIONS?

Although they’ve steamrolled through the opposition to sit at the top of the Premier League table – seven points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur – their season hasn’t come without some criticism.

Article continues below

Most of the talk seems to revolve around the fact that Chelsea had an ‘easier ride’ as they weren’t involved in any European competitions and playing fewer games meant they were more refreshed for their Premier League fixtures.

Now, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also claimed champions-elect Chelsea have been lucky this season; but not just for the reason that they’re not involved in European competition.

Article continues below

Instead, The Reds’ boss has claimed that Chelsea have been fortunate with injuries, compared to their rivals.

INJURIES

According to the Mirror, the German said: “You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea, we were not worse than 14 points or whatever it is at the moment. That’s for sure.

“But they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points. They play very serious and finish when they have to finish.

“Now that are in a good run again and difficult to stop at this moment but we will all have a different season next year. It’s not just about Chelsea. You saw how we played against Tottenham (Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield). We all know the gap is not that big, but the gap was big enough.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

“Chelsea deserves the title but I said already they had the most luck with injuries.

“Diego Costa? Did he miss one game? Eden Hazard, was he out for one game? Pedro could play, Willian could play, their defensive line could play. You need this luck and you can go through.

“I don’t say we could have gone through but the gap would have been closer.”

Luck or not, Conte’s side has played some wonderful football this year and are fully deserving of the title.

It will be interesting next year, though, with Chelsea and potentially Liverpool involved in the Champions League; both managers may face injury problems with a stacked fixture list.

Well, Conte will only face that issue should he remain at the Bridge.

Have Chelsea been lucky this season with injuries? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
Football

