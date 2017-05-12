Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving shares his thoughts on the Lonzo and LaVar Ball situation

Lonzo Ball is one of the best prospects getting ready to set sail into the choppy waters of the NBA, taking his incredible talents from UCLA into the big leagues. 

His future will only become clearer following the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday, May 16. Ball is almost a guarantee to be a top-three pick, in the mix at the top with players like Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson and DeAaron Fox.

One of the biggest concerns about drafting Lonzo, however, is his father LaVar Ball. LaVar has become a massive personality, with every off-the-cuff remark he makes becoming headlines plastered across the Internet. The situation has everyone talking, including current NBA players. 

Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving is the latest player to give his thoughts on Lonzo and LaVar Ball. Kyrie, who's made quite a career for himself, explained how he was able to create his own path as an basketball player as he transitioned from teenager into star.

Irving's biggest bone to pick was with LaVar seemingly micromanaging his son. While the father and son relationship is admirable, it also presents a unique challenge for Lonzo to break away and truly be his own individual.

"I’m sorry, LaVar, you’re not going to be in every hotel room that Lonzo is going to be in. You’re not going to be everywhere and part of his life as he continues to grow up. You got to let go. He’s 19-years old.

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want it to bypass him being a father, but he’s got to let Lonzo be Lonzo for the long haul,"  Kyrie said on Uninterrupted's "Road Trippin'" podcast.

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers

Irving went on to explain how he managed to do the same with his own father.

"I had to have a talk with my dad and I was just like, 'Man, Dad, I love you but I’m going to make my own decisions, and he told me, when I turn 18, I’m responsible enough for myself to make my own decisions and he’s going to be there to help along the way," Irving said. 

The Ball family doesn't appear to be heading down that path any time soon, with LaVar's domineering presence part of the package for the team that turns their lottery pick into drafting Lonzo. 

LaVar's trying to build an empire through Big Baller Brand, with two younger songs set to follow in Lonzo's footsteps. Lonzo is the key to it all. LaVar's unquestionably created discord around his son, but Lonzo's talent is so great at least one NBA team is going to overlook his father on draft night. 

Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James

