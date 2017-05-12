There are reports that Neymar had a bust-up in Barcelona training with Luis Enrique’s assistant, Juan Carlos Unzue, last week.

Undue is said to have criticised Neymar for his attitude, something that didn’t sit too well with the Brazilian.

"If you continue like this, you're going to end up like Ronaldinho," Unzue told Neymar, according to Sport.

Unzue is viewed as a potential replacement to the outgoing Enrique but it is thought his chances are fading, what with his recent dispute with one of Barca’s key players.

Sport also report that some members of Barca’s squad aren’t pleased with the tactical changes that Unzue has enforced this season.

Considering Neymar’s immense talent, it would certainly be in the Blaugrana’s best interests to keep the 25-year-old happy. The forward has scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions this season and was instrumental in Barca’s incredible Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's ultimatum to Barca

But Neymar’s feelings towards Unzue are apparently so sour that he is willing to leave if the assistant coach stays at the Camp Nou.

In a report by Mundo Deportivo, and brought to our attention by AS, Neymar is said to have issued an ultimatum to Barcelona, stating: “If Unzue stays then I’ll leave.”

He really must be a controversial figure.

Neymar wants a new deal for Messi

Seeing Unzue leave isn’t the only thing Neymar is seeking at Barca. He also wants the club to agree terms with Lionel Messi on a contract extension.

"I have been here with Leo for four years, and I am learning every day: how to strike the ball, how to be alert during matches… Messi is from another planet," Neymar told beIN SPORTS.

"He is an idol and a friend with whom I have the luck to train every day.

"I hope that he renews, and that the people at Barca get to work so Leo can continue with us."

Barca's title challenge continues

Neymar will be in action this weekend as Barcelona travel to Las Palmas in a bid to boost their La Liga title hopes.

Enrique’s side are top of the table but only on goal difference. The advantage is really with second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand over their rivals from Catalonia.

