GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neymar.

Neymar threatens to leave Barcelona if one thing happens

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are reports that Neymar had a bust-up in Barcelona training with Luis Enrique’s assistant, Juan Carlos Unzue, last week.

Undue is said to have criticised Neymar for his attitude, something that didn’t sit too well with the Brazilian.

"If you continue like this, you're going to end up like Ronaldinho," Unzue told Neymar, according to Sport.

Article continues below

Unzue is viewed as a potential replacement to the outgoing Enrique but it is thought his chances are fading, what with his recent dispute with one of Barca’s key players.

Sport also report that some members of Barca’s squad aren’t pleased with the tactical changes that Unzue has enforced this season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Considering Neymar’s immense talent, it would certainly be in the Blaugrana’s best interests to keep the 25-year-old happy. The forward has scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions this season and was instrumental in Barca’s incredible Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's ultimatum to Barca

But Neymar’s feelings towards Unzue are apparently so sour that he is willing to leave if the assistant coach stays at the Camp Nou.

In a report by Mundo Deportivo, and brought to our attention by AS, Neymar is said to have issued an ultimatum to Barcelona, stating: “If Unzue stays then I’ll leave.”

He really must be a controversial figure.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ALAVES

Neymar wants a new deal for Messi

Seeing Unzue leave isn’t the only thing Neymar is seeking at Barca. He also wants the club to agree terms with Lionel Messi on a contract extension.

"I have been here with Leo for four years, and I am learning every day: how to strike the ball, how to be alert during matches… Messi is from another planet," Neymar told beIN SPORTS.

"He is an idol and a friend with whom I have the luck to train every day.

"I hope that he renews, and that the people at Barca get to work so Leo can continue with us."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONA

Barca's title challenge continues

Neymar will be in action this weekend as Barcelona travel to Las Palmas in a bid to boost their La Liga title hopes.

Enrique’s side are top of the table but only on goal difference. The advantage is really with second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand over their rivals from Catalonia.

Will Neymar leave Barcelona in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Gerard Pique
Lionel Messi
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again