Why Chelsea won't lift the Premier League trophy even if they beat West Brom

So, Chelsea can become champions if they beat West Brom tonight.

There’s very little doubt that Antonio Conte’s side have been the best team in the Premier League this season and, if they win their three remaining fixtures, could finish on an incredibly impressive 93 points.

In truth, they've been on course to win the league for many months with Tottenham being the only club to put any sort of pressure on the Blues.

The Chelsea players can now taste the glory and probably can’t wait to finally get their hands on the trophy.

However, they will have to wait.

There will be no Premier League trophy presentation at the Hawthorns even if Chelsea win.

Why?

Well, according to the Daily Mail, “It’s the Premier League’s preference to only hold a presentation on the final day of the season, regardless of when the title is won and by whom.”

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Therefore, they won’t be lifting the trophy if they beat West Brom, nor on Monday when they face Watford at Stamford Bridge.

They will have to wait until May 21 when they host already-relegated Sunderland for their party to fully begin.

But Conte won't allow his players to celebrate too wildly in a week's time when the Premier League campaign ends.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Of course, Chelsea will be hoping the Premier League isn’t the only trophy they will be lifting this season.

A week after they hold aloft the Premier League after their Sunderland match, they will facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

A domestic double would represent a fairly incredible debut season for Conte.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Football
Frank Lampard

