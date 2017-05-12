Could The Young Bucks be on their way to the WWE?

Real-life brothers Matt and Nick Jackson are arguably the hottest tag team on the indie scene today, and if they somehow found their way to the big stage of the WWE, they could redefine the WWE's tag team division.

The brothers recently joined former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, and discussed their blitz through the tag team divisions of professional wrestling.

Nick said that the decision to leave Impact Wrestling was pivotal in their careers, as they took a chance on themselves that ultimately paid off (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"One of those moments was leaving TNA, to be honest. It took guts for us to leave something that could have been even more better than what it was at that point.

"But we felt like we were being underutilized at that point and we weren't making money at all really."

"I think it took guts for us and it showed that we had confidence in ourselves to leave there and try to get popular on our own.

"From there, we said to ourselves, 'let's just try something different and try to have fun' and from there on out though, it seemed like it clicked."

As for a possible jump to WWE, Nick says that isn't a possibility as of right now because they are currently under contract:

"Right now, we can't, obviously, because we're under a contract for the next, what, 18 months or so. But I don't know.

"It's such a hard question to answer because right now, I'd say 'no', obviously, because I can't and we're having a blast, like, on our own, doing it the way we do it.

"We're having a good time doing it. I don't know. It's never say 'never', I guess.

"You can't really say 'no' to that because that is the place everyone has wanted to wrestle, so I can't say 'no', but, as of now, we're happy with what we're doing."

Matt then stated that it wouldn't be a good time to go to WWE right now, as they don't want to get lost in the shuffle of all the young talent they currently possess:

"Even if we were available right now, now is not the time to go for us because everybody in the world is going there and so for the first time I can even remember, it doesn't seem cool to go there right now." Matt admitted.

"I think for us, if we did sign right now, we'd probably be lost in the shuffle."

He also stated that it'll be tough to give up creative control with a jump to WWE, and that if they don't sign after their current ROH deal is up, it most likely won't ever happen:

"And we're so, so, so appreciated right now, like, by the companies we wrestle for. Like, we're pushed to the top, we're in the main events, we pretty much get whatever we want creatively.

"Like, we're doing our own angles at this point, so how do we… it would be hard to walk away from all that. But in 18 months, two years, or whatever our contract is, it'll be interesting because

"I'm sure we're going to at least want to talk to every company and to make a great decision for our families and for ourselves. And I think if it doesn't happen in 18 months, then, it probably won't happen."

What are your thoughts on the possibility of seeing The Young Bucks in the WWE one day?

