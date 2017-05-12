GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Cuevas pulled off the shot of the tournament in Madrid.

Pablo Cuevas sends tennis into meltdown with sublime shot at Madrid Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pablo Cuevas just upped the ante with regards to tennis trick shots, by perfectly executing an astounding piece of skill in his Madrid Open clash with Alexander Zverev.

The 31-year-old Uruguayan hit a quite frankly ridiculous passing shot while chasing the ball back to the service line, without even needing to check Zverev's positioning on the court.

Cuevas, ranked 27 in the world, left his unseeded German opponent, 20, for dead with the unbelievable audacity he showed.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Sir Andy Murray expressed his concern at the manner of his resounding defeat at the hands of Borna Coric in the last 16.

The British ranked first in the world lost to 59th placed Coric 6-3 6-3 yesterday.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Watch: Cuevas' shot

"I definitely think I need to be concerned about today," Murray told BBC Sport.

"It's not always the worst thing losing a match, but it's sometimes the manner of how you lose the match which can be concerning or disappointing.

"I was just making lots of mistakes early in the rallies and trying to end points very quickly at the beginning, and the errors just kept piling up..

"I didn't feel that was down to confidence - I just wasn't focusing as well as I needed to on each point.

TENNIS-ATP-MADRID-OPEN

"I made a lot of unforced errors and I also didn't find any way to make it a more competitive match, so that's the most disappointing thing for me.

"You can lose matches sometimes, but the manner of today's loss was disappointing."

Murray's eternal rival, Novak Djokovic has experienced a much smoother ride in Madrid, cruising into the semifinals in Madrid on the back of Kei Nishikori withdrawing through injury.

The Serbian, who prevailed in Spain's capital last season, will face either Rafael Nadal or David Goffin in tomorrow's semi-final.

Is Cuevas' shot the best shot of the year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Venus Williams
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again