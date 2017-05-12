Pablo Cuevas just upped the ante with regards to tennis trick shots, by perfectly executing an astounding piece of skill in his Madrid Open clash with Alexander Zverev.

The 31-year-old Uruguayan hit a quite frankly ridiculous passing shot while chasing the ball back to the service line, without even needing to check Zverev's positioning on the court.

Cuevas, ranked 27 in the world, left his unseeded German opponent, 20, for dead with the unbelievable audacity he showed.

Elsewhere, Sir Andy Murray expressed his concern at the manner of his resounding defeat at the hands of Borna Coric in the last 16.

The British ranked first in the world lost to 59th placed Coric 6-3 6-3 yesterday.

Watch: Cuevas' shot

"I definitely think I need to be concerned about today," Murray told BBC Sport.

"It's not always the worst thing losing a match, but it's sometimes the manner of how you lose the match which can be concerning or disappointing.

"I was just making lots of mistakes early in the rallies and trying to end points very quickly at the beginning, and the errors just kept piling up..

"I didn't feel that was down to confidence - I just wasn't focusing as well as I needed to on each point.

"I made a lot of unforced errors and I also didn't find any way to make it a more competitive match, so that's the most disappointing thing for me.

"You can lose matches sometimes, but the manner of today's loss was disappointing."

Murray's eternal rival, Novak Djokovic has experienced a much smoother ride in Madrid, cruising into the semifinals in Madrid on the back of Kei Nishikori withdrawing through injury.

The Serbian, who prevailed in Spain's capital last season, will face either Rafael Nadal or David Goffin in tomorrow's semi-final.

