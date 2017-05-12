After Jose Mourinho spent £150 million last summer, smashing the world transfer record in the process, Manchester United were expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

However, things haven’t quite worked out like that.

£89 million signing Paul Pogba, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly look set to finish outside the top four in the league after a fairly underwhelming domestic campaign.

An EFL Cup and a potential Europa League triumph may satisfy the fans but Mourinho will be desperate to improve on their displays in the league.

To do so, he may need to spend big once again.

But who is on his wishlist?

Antoine Griezmann? Gareth Bale? Toni Kroos?

Well, according to the biggest radio station in Columbia, RCN, they have already reached an initial agreement for their first major signing - James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has been unsettled at Real Madrid this season and has reportedly told Zinedine Zidane that he wants to leave.

And RCN are claiming he’s “reached an initial agreement to join Manchester United.”

Wow.

No transfer fee has been mentioned but Madrid certainly aren’t going to allow him to leave on the cheap.

So what will United be getting if they sign James?

The 25-year-old starred in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, winning the Golden Boot with six goals and scored the goal of the tournament with a screamer against Uruguay in the knockout stages.

Watch: James' goal vs Uruguay

His performances during that tournament saw him join Real Madrid in a massive €80 million move.

And, after 17 goals in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, it looked as though James had established himself as one of the best attacking players in European football.

However, things have gone downhill for him, especially under Zidane’s management.

He’s struggled to play regular first-team football under the Frenchman and has become increasingly frustrated by playing a bit-part role at Madrid.

A move to United could see him playing more regularly as he attempts to find the form he showed during the last World Cup.

