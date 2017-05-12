GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mourinho.

Manchester United reach 'initial agreement' to sign Real Madrid player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Jose Mourinho spent £150 million last summer, smashing the world transfer record in the process, Manchester United were expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

However, things haven’t quite worked out like that.

£89 million signing Paul Pogba, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly look set to finish outside the top four in the league after a fairly underwhelming domestic campaign.

Article continues below

An EFL Cup and a potential Europa League triumph may satisfy the fans but Mourinho will be desperate to improve on their displays in the league.

To do so, he may need to spend big once again.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

But who is on his wishlist?

Antoine Griezmann? Gareth Bale? Toni Kroos?

Well, according to the biggest radio station in Columbia, RCN, they have already reached an initial agreement for their first major signing - James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has been unsettled at Real Madrid this season and has reportedly told Zinedine Zidane that he wants to leave.

And RCN are claiming he’s “reached an initial agreement to join Manchester United.”

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Wow.

No transfer fee has been mentioned but Madrid certainly aren’t going to allow him to leave on the cheap.

So what will United be getting if they sign James?

The 25-year-old starred in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, winning the Golden Boot with six goals and scored the goal of the tournament with a screamer against Uruguay in the knockout stages.

Watch: James' goal vs Uruguay

His performances during that tournament saw him join Real Madrid in a massive €80 million move.

And, after 17 goals in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, it looked as though James had established himself as one of the best attacking players in European football.

However, things have gone downhill for him, especially under Zidane’s management.

He’s struggled to play regular first-team football under the Frenchman and has become increasingly frustrated by playing a bit-part role at Madrid.

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga

A move to United could see him playing more regularly as he attempts to find the form he showed during the last World Cup.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Karim Benzema
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Zinedine Zidane
James Rodriguez
Football
Gareth Bale
Gary Neville
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again