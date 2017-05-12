We're coming close to the time of the year in the WWE calendar where the company decides to announce which superstars have been released and wished success in their future endeavors.

Almost every year, the company pulls out a couple of surprises when it comes to released superstars, with some being fired by the company while others pack up and go on their own accord.

Back in 2014, 15 superstars were released by the WWE, and it was a year that included several surprise exits that nobody saw coming. Here are the 15 superstars that reached 'success in their future endeavors' three years ago.

Brodus Clay

Months after being released by the WWE, Brodus Clay was signed by TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, and repackaged under the name Tyrus, and he is still there today.

Tyrus also makes appearances as a political commentator on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News.

Yoshi Tatsu

Following his departure from the WWE in 2014, Yoshi Tatsu spent some time on the independent circuit before returning to the promotion where he was first noticed by the WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he still is today.

Ezekiel Jackson

After Ezekiel Jackson was sent on his way by the WWE, he signed with TNA for a couple of months before going to Lucha Underground under the ring name Big Ryck. He spent just under a year here before his character was killed off and he returned to the independent circuit.

Teddy Long

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year alongside the likes of Kurt Angle and Beth Phoenix.

Since his initial departure three years ago, Long has made sporadic appearances in the WWE, including during Money in the Bank last year where he asked to be SmackDown's general manager.

Evan Bourne

Evan Bourne has hopped around several wrestling promotions since being released by the WWE in 2014. He has worked for Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Dragon Gate, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling where he still is today under the ring name Matt Sydal.

JTG

JTG has been involved in the independent circuit since he was released by the WWE in 2014 alongside his former tag team partner Shad Gaspard. He has also released two books - DAMN! Why Did I Write This Book? in May 2015, and DAMN! Why Did I Write This Book Too? How to Play The Game in March 2016 - as well as starring as Knuckles in the 2015 film Bad Night.

Raquel Diaz

Unlike several superstars on this list, Raquel Diaz left the WWE by her own request as she was dealing with an eating disorder. She has since managed to get herself healthy once more and has married to current WWE superstar Aiden English.

Mason Ryan

Since leaving the WWE, Mason Ryan worked on the independent circuit as well as with TNA and the Inoki Genome Federation. He is now working at Cirque du Soleil, as the chief archer of Kà.

Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins time away from the WWE was only brief as he spent two years on the independent circuit with TNA and Grim's Toy Show before being re-signed in 2016.

Hawkins mainly now works as a jobber on Monday Night RAW.

Josh Mathews

Josh Mathews was signed by TNA, also known as Impact Wrestling, almost immediately after being released by the WWE and he has been there ever since as a commentator.

The Great Khali

Since his departure from the WWE, The Great Khali has started up his own wrestling school and promotion called Continental Wrestling Entertainment in his home country of India, with the school hosting its first ever event in December last year.

Emma

Emma was released by WWE after she was arrested for shoplifting in Hartford, Connecticut. The story goes that she had simply forgotten to pay for the iPad case she was charged with stealing when she used a self-checkout machine, but the company released her anyways.

Negative backlash following the incident caused WWE to reinstate her almost immediately, and she has remained with the company ever since. She is currently part of the RAW roster.

Drew McIntyre

Once regarded as The Chosen One, Drew McIntyre spent three years on the independent circuit with the likes of TNA, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and WhatCulture Pro Wrestling before returning to the WWE in 2017 as part of NXT.

Alberto Del Rio

A lot has happened to Alberto Del Rio since his first initial departure from the WWE in 2014 for "unprofessional conduct" following an altercation with an employee who allegedly made a racist joke.

Del Rio spent a year on the independent circuit, going back to work for Asistencia Asesoria y Administracion as well as World Wrestling Council, Wrestle-1, Ring of Honor, World Wrestling League, House of Hardcore, and Lucha Underground before returning to WWE for the second time.

He then left WWE once more in 2016 due to never receiving his main event push which he was promised when he initially returned and has since gone on to Impact Wrestling where he is now the GFW Global champion.

CM Punk

On the following night after the 2014 Royal Rumble, CM Punk walked out on the WWE and retired from professional wrestling after several of his health issues were ignored, being paid less than other top superstars, seeing no returns in favours from Vince McMahon, and never being given a chance to main event WrestleMania despite the work he put into the company.

With zero passion left for wrestling and after his contract was terminated on his wedding day in June later that year, Punk went on to sign a multiple-fight deal with UFC, where he currently has a 0-1 record after losing to Mickey Gall in his debut.

