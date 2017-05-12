With the end of the Premier League season rapidly approaching it’s that time of the year where fans, pundits and governing bodies provide their teams of the year.

Opinions are always divided and there’s never going to be a 100% correct answer as fans will always think somebody is more deserving of a place in the team than another.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Still, it’s always interesting to hear the debates they bring forward and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand appeared on his YouTube channel – Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE – alongside YouTube’s Spencer Owen to reveal his team of the year.

As expected, fans have been quick to point out that Ferdinand made some questionable picks as he explained he was thinking out of the box when deciding his players.

His team was shown in the Ultimate Team format, using a 3-4-3 formation and utilising two wing-backs, with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte his coach of the season; difficult to argue when he’s on the verge of capturing the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup.

Rather than picking David de Gea, who was picked by the PFA, Ferdinand opted to select Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris while refusing to pick Jordan Pickford as he didn’t want to select somebody that was relegated.

RIO'S XI

His three-man defence featured Burnley's Michael Keane who has been rumoured to be leaving Turf Moor at the end of the season with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton interested in him, while Chelsea’s David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta also made the cut.

Ferdinand had Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in at right wing-back, which was debated in the video while going with Danny Rose on the left – and the comments section on the video showed that fans were favouring the likes of Luis Antonio Valencia as well as Marcos Alonso in those positions.

No surprises as to who he picked in the middle of the park, as N’Golo Kante has impressed too much to not make the cut while Dele Alli also featured as Ferdinand offered him some advice as well – he needs to time his Spurs exit carefully.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane rightfully earned his place at right wing with two Belgian’s completing his starting XI; Eden Hazard was another justifiable pick while Everton’s Romelu Lukaku was leading the line.

While it’s a strong line-up from Ferdinand, it came as a surprise that the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Kevin de Bruyne and Toby Alderweireld plus many more missed the cut.

What do you make of Rio Ferdinand’s Premier League team of the season? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

