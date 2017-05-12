GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Possible WWE TV return date for John Cena and Brock Lesnar revealed

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are closing in on their WWE TV returns.

Cena and Lesnar are two of the WWE's biggest stars, and neither man has been seen since their respective WrestleMania 33 matches in Orlando, Florida this past April. Both men emerged victorious at the "Show Of Shows", but have since been on a WWE hiatus.

Lesnar was seen on the post-WrestleMania RAW along with Paul Heyman, in which Heyman indicated that a possible matchup against Roman Reigns could be what's next for "The Beast".

According to a report from Kings Of Kayfabe, the two men's return draws near as Lesnar is being advertised for the July 3rd episode of Monday Night RAW, while Cena is being advertised for the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

The July 3rd episode of Monday Night RAW is the go-home show for the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV). Lesnar is expected to defend his WWE Universal Title at the event. Original plans had Lesnar possibly defending against Braun Strowman, however, after "The Monster Among Men's" recent injury, that may no longer be the case.

Lesnar won the Universal Title back at WrestleMania 33 against Goldberg. The pair had been feuding since Survivor Series of last year when Goldberg made quick work of the former UFC heavyweight champion, entering a program that extended all the way through to Mania.

Cena hasn't been seen since winning a mixed tag team match with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella, when they defeated The Miz and Maryse. After the match Cena proposed to Bella inside the squared circle, to which she said yes.

It should be interesting to see what is next for Cena in the WWE, as SmackDown Live has acquired new stars such as Kevin Owens and former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Both feuds would be great for Cena, not to mention the fact that he has already run a program with Owens before.

Lesnar, on the other hand, doesn't have as great options as Cena, as he was expected to feud with Braun Strowman before beginning a feud with Roman Reigns that would lead into WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year.

What are your thoughts on the returns of Lesnar and Cena to WWE TV? And who would you like to see either man feud with next? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

