UFC

Dana White UFC.

Dana White to meet with furious Anderson Silva

Dana White and Anderson Silva have not been on the same page as of late.

Silva was set to meet Kelvin Gastelum on the UFC 212 pay-per-view (PPV) from Brazil next month, however, Gastelum was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for marijuana in-competition.

Gastelum was removed from the bout and Silva was left without a dancing partner, thus removing him from the card. As a result, Silva called for an interim title bout with No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero.

Silva was angered by the middleweight title bout made between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, as "The Spider" was promised a superfight with the Canadian upon his return to mixed martial arts (MMA). If he wasn't granted his interim title bout, Silva threatened to retire.

In response, White coldly said that if retirement was on Silva's mind then the Brazilian probably shouldn't be fighting anymore. 

The interim title bout is likely off the table now, as the fight between Bisping and St-Pierre has since been called off. Nonetheless, White recently took to CBS Radio with Jim Rome and stated that he needs to meet with Silva to hash out their issues (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I have to deal with tons of different personalities and egos and lots of different things with all of the athletes that I deal with,” White said.

“Anderson Silva has always been one of those guys that’s been unique to deal with – (but) never at this level.

"I didn’t make Kelvin Gastelum test positive for marijuana and pull out of the fight, and we tried to make other fights and get other opponents for him.

“You can’t demand a title fight or (threaten), ‘I’m going to retire.’ Especially when you know that my philosophy is this:

"If you even mention the word ‘retirement,’ you should probably retire. I know he’s not thrilled and happy with me. He and I need to sit down and do a face-to-face.”

UFC 212 Press Conference

While they do see different on things, White admits that Silva is a nice guy and he plans on flying out to California to speak with him:

"At the end of the day, despite Anderson Silva going crazy on Instagram and saying all these things right now, he’s actually a really nice guy,” White said.

“He’s angry right now and we need to sit down. Everything is better face-to-face, so I probably need to fly out to California and sit down to talk with him – and soon, very soon.”

What are your thoughts on the feud between Dana White and Anderson Silva? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Anderson Silva

