Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year to not only send The Deadman into retirement but to also confirm that the WWE is now his yard.

Some superstars may have a different opinion to The Big Dog, but the only one that can really put up a strong argument and say: 'Actually, the WWE belongs to me,' is the one and only John Cena.

Having been the face of the WWE for over 10 years, Cena can technically say that the WWE is his yard and that Reigns is just keeping it warm for him until he returns from his planned break. That's not the way which WWE is booking it though.

When he was asked about it during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 16-time world champion said that the former Shield member has good justification to call the WWE his yard, so he is conceding to that fact for the time being.

Cena said: “Roman is in the trenches every night and he’s performing at an elite level with a champion caliber attitude. His performance and the response that he gets from certain audiences is indicative of an elite-level performer.

"He’s doing what I did in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has all the justification in the world in saying it’s his yard”

However, Cena made sure everyone knew Reigns is just keeping his seat warm by sending out a warning to The Big Dog, teasing a future confrontation.

“I’ve made a career of shutting the mouths of people who’ve made that claim that WWE was their yard. I very, very much look forward to the day we put that to the test.”

This comes mere hours after WWE released a video teasing a possible dream match between The Leader of the Cenation and The Big Dog following an interaction between the two superstars last week when Cena was training at Georgia Tech, the university Reigns played college football.

Cena and Reigns are bound to meet for a one-on-one match in the WWE someday, and it's strange that it hasn't happened already considering both superstar's status within the company.

Yet, WWE's current rumored plan is to have The Big Dog face Brock Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania in New Orleans, so we may have to wait until WrestleMania 35 for the first ever singles match of Cena vs Reigns.

Would you like to see John Cena go one-on-one with Roman Reigns?

