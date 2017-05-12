Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

Twitter crushes James Harden after postgame photos surface

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

James Harden hit his summer vacation a few weeks earlier than he would've liked after getting dominated by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6. 

The Houston Rockets' superstar guard was a no-show, looking helpless against a Spurs team that was without both Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard. Harden scored just 10 points and dished seven assists, hardly looking like the Most Valuable Player candidate he was all season. 

What did Harden do after he cleared out of the Rockets' arena for the last time this season? He hit the club, of course. Harden was captured at Houston club Set following the embarrassing loss, getting his mind away from what was surely a demoralizing experience.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Harden enjoying music and a little nightlife to rinse himself of what was surely one of the most disappointing nights of his career:

And yes, there's no absolutely no question it's The Beard. He's wearing the same Gucci hooded sweater he was during the postgame press conference, as numerous people pointed out on social media:

There's nothing wrong with hitting the club when work is over and done with, but it certainly leaves room for fans and observers to perceive it as a very strange thing to do after getting your bell rung. Mike D'Antoni described Harden as "devastated" after Game 6. 

Clubbing at the same venue as Kylie Jenner isn't exactly what you'd expect someone "devastated" would do after the game. Could you imagine Kobe Bryant doing that after being eliminated from the playoffs? Clubbing after a playoff game is what you do after a triumphant victory.

The Internet went off the rails once word of Harden's foray into the clubbing scene of Houston came to light, crushing the superstar for how he decided to blow off steam following the stunning 39-point blowout:

We could go on and on with tweets that thrash Harden for clubbing after he attempted just 11 shots, and there are even a few sympathetic folks who defend The Beard's decision. To be fair, he can do whatever he wants, but the negative perception he created by going out is undeniable.

A night on the town is probably a far more enjoyable way to cope with the loss than wallowing in self pity, and fans were still chanting "MVP" at Harden even after the dismal performance. Ultimately his season is over, and he can do whatever he wants with his time. 

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
James Harden

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

What a leading doctor said about Bale in 2013 could sadly be coming true

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again