James Harden hit his summer vacation a few weeks earlier than he would've liked after getting dominated by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6.

The Houston Rockets' superstar guard was a no-show, looking helpless against a Spurs team that was without both Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard. Harden scored just 10 points and dished seven assists, hardly looking like the Most Valuable Player candidate he was all season.

What did Harden do after he cleared out of the Rockets' arena for the last time this season? He hit the club, of course. Harden was captured at Houston club Set following the embarrassing loss, getting his mind away from what was surely a demoralizing experience.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Harden enjoying music and a little nightlife to rinse himself of what was surely one of the most disappointing nights of his career:

And yes, there's no absolutely no question it's The Beard. He's wearing the same Gucci hooded sweater he was during the postgame press conference, as numerous people pointed out on social media:

There's nothing wrong with hitting the club when work is over and done with, but it certainly leaves room for fans and observers to perceive it as a very strange thing to do after getting your bell rung. Mike D'Antoni described Harden as "devastated" after Game 6.

Clubbing at the same venue as Kylie Jenner isn't exactly what you'd expect someone "devastated" would do after the game. Could you imagine Kobe Bryant doing that after being eliminated from the playoffs? Clubbing after a playoff game is what you do after a triumphant victory.

The Internet went off the rails once word of Harden's foray into the clubbing scene of Houston came to light, crushing the superstar for how he decided to blow off steam following the stunning 39-point blowout:

We could go on and on with tweets that thrash Harden for clubbing after he attempted just 11 shots, and there are even a few sympathetic folks who defend The Beard's decision. To be fair, he can do whatever he wants, but the negative perception he created by going out is undeniable.

A night on the town is probably a far more enjoyable way to cope with the loss than wallowing in self pity, and fans were still chanting "MVP" at Harden even after the dismal performance. Ultimately his season is over, and he can do whatever he wants with his time.