Georges St-Pierre reacts to Dana White cancelling Michael Bisping fight

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre is off.

Earlier this year it was announced that St-Pierre had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and would be returning to challenge for the 185-pound title against current division champ Michael Bisping.

If St-Pierre were to have emerged victorious, he would've joined the ranks of Randy Couture, BJ Penn, and Conor McGregor as the only men to have won titles in different weight classes.

That opportunity has been taken off the table, however, as UFC President Dana White tells FOX Sports Australia the fight is off (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“I made this ‘GSP’ fight – we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now.

"We’re not waiting for ‘GSP,’” White said. “Georges St-Pierre was coming back. Bisping-St Pierre – they both wanted that fight.

"We asked Yoel to step aside. He did. It doesn’t look like that fight is gonna happen now.

“(Romero) doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot. He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line – he’s the No.1 ranked guy in the world.

St-Pierre got to respond to White's decision in a statement to MMA Fighting, where he said that he believes that this is just an emotional response from Dana White:

“I want to fight Bisping and I think Bisping wants to fight me,” he said. “I just learned the news. I don’t know what to say. It might be an emotional response by Dana or maybe it’s to put pressure on me.”

"GSP" says he has yet to be told that the fight is officially off, and understands the frustration from top contenders such as Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Anderson Silva over his immediate title shot:

“In this sport, among fighters, when one fighter gets an opportunity, it always leaves more fighters unhappy than happy.

“It’s the nature of a one-man sport. I’ve been there.”

White has since said that Yoel Romero is to challenge Bisping for the title next, however, Bisping has made it clear he wants to step into the Octagon with St-Pierre next. It should be interesting to see if "The Count" accepts a bout with the Cuban.

What are your thoughts on White canceling the bout between Bisping and St-Pierre? And what do you think about "GSP's" reaction to the news? Let us know in the comments section below!

