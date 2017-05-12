Piers Morgan reveals the three words Donald Trump would say to Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger: in or out? It's the long-running question that has divided Arsenal's supporters like no other group of football fans across the country.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, and it's yet to be confirmed whether the Gunners boss - who began his reign back in 1996 - will extend his stay by a further two years, as has been mooted.

On paper, it's understandable why the 'Wenger Out' brigade want to see the back of a man who had, earlier in his reign, completely transformed the modern-day Arsenal and guided the club's famed 'Invincibles' to Premier League title back in 2004.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But since then, the Gunners only major trophies have come in the form of the FA Cup on three occasions - most recently in 2015.

Should Wenger wish to stay on as manager, he may well point to his most recent success two years ago as a reason for the fans to believe that the north London outfit can still major silverware.

Article continues below

However, FA Cup glory in this year's final against Chelsea will be little consolation to the Gunners faithful who face seeing their side fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 17 years.

Wenger's stock has fallen significantly this season, more so than any other previous underwhelming campaign, and there are not many other leading figures in the world who are currently causing more a stir - other than Donald Trump that is.

When the American president shocked the world by winning the US presidential election back in November, few could believe it. His supporters have continued to back him throughout his controversies, while those against the Republican have been particularly vocal.

It's a situation that, quite bizarrely, you could say, relates to what's happening at Arsenal. One leader largely dividing the opinion of its people.

Morgan predicts Trump's take on Wenger

But outspoken television presenter and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, who has made it evidently clear he wants Wenger to leave the Emirates, believes that, if Trump had a say over the Frenchman's future, he knows what it would be.

Morgan and Trump, whose son is an Arsenal fan, worked together on 'Celebrity Apprentice' and formed a bond that is still intact today. So if there's one man who could predict what the US president would make of the current fiasco at the Emirates, it's the controversial TV personality.

"Would Donald Trump consider success to be somebody who hasn't won a major trophy in 13 years?" Morgan told TalkSPORT, via Goal.

"No, I think he would be using the immortal words: 'Arsene, you're fired!'

"The real problem is that Arsenal fans don't care enough. They have been too brainwashed.

"This is the worst season Arsene Wenger has ever had. We are going to end up out of the top four. "

Gunners chasing distant Champions League hopes

Arsenal are currently fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, with both sides boasting a game in hand over third-placed Liverpool. However, with City boasting the advantage and the Reds' Champions League spot theirs to lose, it's become a near impossible task for Wenger's men.

The Gunners face realistically winnable league fixtures away to Stoke and at home to relegated Sunderland and Everton, but Morgan isn't even convinced about his side's chances on Saturday.

"This is supposed to be the promised land where we had the new stadium paid for and we were going to compete with the big boys." Morgan added. "We can barely compete with Stoke City!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms