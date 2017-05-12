Chelsea are within inches from Premier League glory and they knew they could achieve it with a victory against West Brom this evening.

However, with home matches against Watford and Sunderland remaining, even if they didn’t beat the Baggies, it would take something incredible for them to throw away their advantage over Spurs.

But if you thought the Blues would be complacent against Tony Pulis’ side, you’re very much mistaken.

Antonio Conte has led his side to the brink of glory and has got them into shape by making them work extremely hard.

And that includes Eden Hazard.

With a player of his ability, you’d forgive him for thinking he didn’t have to work too hard.

However, not with Conte around - and that could be seen against West Brom.

With the home side breaking from a corner, James McClean and Salomon Rondon were running against one Chelsea defender.

But Hazard saw the danger immediately and sprinted back with incredible pace, showing wonderful work-rate.

While he didn’t take the ball off McClean, he hurried him into making a poor pass and West Brom’s attack was stifled.

It was brilliant from Hazard and summed up how the whole team have been so successful this season.

The Belgian may have endured a disappointing campaign last season, scoring just six goals but, this season, he’s been magnificent.

His fifteen league goals and incredible displays have been vital for the west London club - and was only beaten to PFA Player of the Year by teammate N’Golo Kante.

But it’s clear that it’s not just his incredible ability on the ball that makes him so important to this Chelsea team.

