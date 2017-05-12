The Houston Rockets were left reeling after the San Antonio Spurs delivered a soul-crushing blow that left James Harden and company eliminated in Game 6.

Harden's Most Valuable Player-worthy season came to a screeching halt, with The Beard only putting up 11 attempts while his Rockets floundered from the opening tip-off. The Spurs would go on to win by 39 despite Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard both being out.

It's the kind of loss that has a lasting impact, burnt into the minds of not only Rockets fans, but everybody watching. It also left rapper Lil B remorseful for being the one who cast this horrible fate on Harden. How is a rapper responsible for this, you're wondering?

Lil B is an Oakland-based rapper who has an affinity for sports, much like any other sports fan. Just because he's famous doesn't mean he loves the game less, and he's had a keen eye on Harden.

The rapper has infamously "cursed" athletes for a variety of reasons over the years, asking "The BasedGod" to do his bidding. Harden became a target during the 2015 playoffs, cursed because Lil B was upset he stole his "cooking" celebration dance without asking or giving proper credit:

Lil B has hinted that he's willing to lift the curse from Harden a few times over the years - he's currently the only player still under the curse - but he sounds serious as ever about it after the Game 6 blowout.

"I apologize to James Harden I'm ready to talk and end the curse," Lil B tweeted after the mayhem of Game 6 settled in:

This could be huge for both Houston and Harden. There was something strange going on with James in the elimination game, and the only logical explanation left is the curse took control of the situation and doomed the Rockets.

If Lil B can find the strength to lift the curse, perhaps the Rockets and Mike D'Antoni will be able to put the disastrous conclusion to their season behind them for good.

That the BasedGod allowed Harden to have an incredible season filled with 50-point triple-doubles and a legitimate MVP bid, only to take it all away in the end is the cruelest way to punish him.

Cruel enough, in fact, to even make Lil B feel bad and apologize for it. Should the curse finally be lifted, the Rockets have to be considered one of the top teams in the Western Conference going into next season.