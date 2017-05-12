Boxing and MMA fans have eagerly been awaiting the fight date announcement of what has the potential to be a billion-dollar fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

The bout has been teased for years now, but in recent weeks there have been big strides taken by both McGreogor and Mayweather, as well as the UFC, towards an actual fight date being announced for what should have only been a dream fight.

UFC president Dana White has revealed the timeframe which The Notorious has in order to get back to him to secure a date for the fight with Money.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking on the Jim Rome radio show, according to Sky Sports: White said: "I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and starting to negotiate with them.

"If we really do get it done in that time frame, then this thing could possibly happen."

Article continues below

As for getting any sort of pitch from McGregor's side, White is liking his chances and believes he will at least have something to give to the Mayweather camp when he meets with them on Monday next week.

"I think they are pretty good," White added. "Hopefully, Monday, I'm going to go and sit down with Team Mayweather. I still need to go negotiate with them. There's no guarantee that we're going to come to a deal."

However, as we know, White has a business to run in the UFC, so if a fight of McGregor vs Mayweather is sorted out soon, he's going to move forward with something and it will have to be put on hold for the time being.

"I just can't keep messing with this thing," he said. "I need to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here."

Boxing and MMA fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that a deal is sorted out between all three parties in the coming weeks so that hopefully a fight date is announced.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms