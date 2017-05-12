GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Dana White gives deadline to Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather fight

Boxing and MMA fans have eagerly been awaiting the fight date announcement of what has the potential to be a billion-dollar fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

The bout has been teased for years now, but in recent weeks there have been big strides taken by both McGreogor and Mayweather, as well as the UFC, towards an actual fight date being announced for what should have only been a dream fight.

UFC president Dana White has revealed the timeframe which The Notorious has in order to get back to him to secure a date for the fight with Money.

Speaking on the Jim Rome radio show, according to Sky Sports: White said: "I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and starting to negotiate with them.

"If we really do get it done in that time frame, then this thing could possibly happen."

As for getting any sort of pitch from McGregor's side, White is liking his chances and believes he will at least have something to give to the Mayweather camp when he meets with them on Monday next week.

"I think they are pretty good," White added. "Hopefully, Monday, I'm going to go and sit down with Team Mayweather. I still need to go negotiate with them. There's no guarantee that we're going to come to a deal."

However, as we know, White has a business to run in the UFC, so if a fight of McGregor vs Mayweather is sorted out soon, he's going to move forward with something and it will have to be put on hold for the time being.

"I just can't keep messing with this thing," he said. "I need to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here."

Boxing and MMA fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that a deal is sorted out between all three parties in the coming weeks so that hopefully a fight date is announced.

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

