Everyone is really confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

Football

Vardy's.

Football fans are confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

Football News
Chelsea knew that a victory against West Brom would seal the Premier League title.

However, they must have known that travelling to Tony Pulis’ side was never going to be easy.

After all, it was his Crystal Palace side that haunted Liverpool during the 2013/14 campaign by coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

With the Blues facing Watford and Sunderland at home in their two remaining fixtures, they knew that they had two other chances to win the league if they failed to win at the Hawthorns.

But there’s no doubt that everyone associated with the club would have liked the title done and dusted as soon as possible - especially with an FA Cup to concentrate on at the end of the season.

It seems it’s not just Chelsea fans that desperately wanted their side to win.

That’s because a certain Rebekah Vardy - wife of Jamie Vardy - really wanted the Blues to win.

As the game looked to be heading towards a 0-0 stalemate, she tweeted: “Come on Chelsea ffs.”

Rebekah Vardy's tweet

But why?

Twitter reacts

It was a tweet that seriously confused football fans on Twitter. Check out the reaction:

Her tweet certainly did the trick, though. With just seven minutes remaining, Michy Batshuayi scored the all important goal to seal the title for Chelsea and send their fans - and Mrs. Vardy crazy.

A look at the league table may go some way to explain her comment. Leicester are currently two points behind the Baggies with three matches remaining.

But would Leicester coming 8th mean so much to her?

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Maybe the Leicester striker gets a hefty bonus if the Foxes finish in the top eight?

Maybe she is a secret Chelsea fan?

Or maybe she just hates Tottenham?

Who knows.

She finally explains

She later revealed exactly why she wanted Chelsea to win - N'Golo Kante.

Ah, it all makes sense now.

