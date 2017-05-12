GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Oliver missed Jonny Evans' deliberate hand ball v Chelsea.

Twitter loved Jonny Evans' outrageous handball against Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea would have to do something more embarrassing than their disastrous title defence last season to fail in regaining the Premier League title this campaign.

With just one win needed from their three remaining league fixtures, it's inconceivable to think that the Blues will not land the title in Antonio Conte's first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

And with a trip to West Brom on Friday evening, it represented the only game remaining that could be seen as a potential stumbling block for the Blues - with Tony Pulis' side having enjoyed a successful campaign by their expectations.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Watford and Sunderland at home are to follow, and it's simply a case of when Chelsea win the title, rather than if.

But there was one defining moment in the West Brom game which could have totally swung the match in the favour of the visitors, and finally allowed Chelsea to take a step closer to having both hands on the title that has spent just one season away from Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Everyone is really confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

Everyone is really confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

The Blues went close with efforts from both Pedro and Cesc Fabregas in the first half but should have been gifted a brilliant opportunity from a free-kick after West Brom's Jonny Evans produced arguably one of the most blatant handballs of the season.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-CHELSEA

Indeed, the home side proved to be determined in defence during the first half and it's no wonder they managed to keep the Blues at bay with Evans having mischievously dealt with the pressure piled on by Fabregas.

Evans produces shocking handball

As can be seen below, the Irishman shields himself from the Spaniard's approach and quite blatantly swipes his left arm across the ball to move it away from the Chelsea midfielder.

How referee Michael Oliver missed the incident is quite astonishing, given the fact the incident couldn't appear to be any more deliberate.

Twitter loved Evans' handball

The thought that Pedro, Hazard and David Luiz would have been on hand to take the set piece in such a wonderful position may have aggravated impatient Chelsea fans wanting their side to get the lead as early as possible. However, the rest of Twitter loved it.

At the time of writing, with 20 minutes to go, Chelsea faced the very real prospect of having to wait until they faced Watford on Monday evening, to secure the title, with the game still goalless.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

However, none of that will matter when Conte's men, inevitably, finally get their hands on the trophy they have craved and deserved throughout the campaign.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Francesc Fabregas
Diego Costa
Football
Willian
Willian

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Everyone is really confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

Everyone is really confused by Rebekah Vardy's tweet during West Brom v Chelsea

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again