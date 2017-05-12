GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte.

Antonio Conte's celebration for Michy Batshuayi's goal against West Brom is brilliant

Published

Football News
24/7

Chelsea are Premier League champions.

Their 1-0 win over West Brom put them 10 points clear of Tottenham, with their London rivals being unable to catch them with three matches remaining.

In truth, Antonio Conte’s side have been easily the best team in the league and fully deserve the title.

And the Italian manager deserves so much praise for the way he’s transformed a side that finished 10th last season into champions.

It seems incredible that the former Juventus boss was under pressure early in the season after losses to Liverpool and Arsenal.

But his decision to change to a 3-4-3 formation worked wonders as they brushed aside everyone in their path.

And the erratic manager has been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League this season.

His energy and passion on the touchline has rubbed off on his team and his enthusiasm is infectious.

He celebrates every goal as if it has won the league for his side so how would he celebrate the goal that did win his side the league?

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Well, when Michy Batshuayi scored against West Brom with just seven minutes, it confirmed Chelsea as champions.

Conte's celebration

And just look at how Conte celebrated:

Chelsea fans loved it

Absolutely brilliant. He fully deserves that moment and Chelsea fans absolutely loved it. Just check out what they thought of it:

Chelsea now have two comfortable home matches and could finish the season with a rather incredible 93 points.

Conte will then be hoping to get his hands on another trophy when his side face Arsenal in the FA Cup final. 

What an unbelievable debut season for the loveable Italian. 

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Italy Football
Juventus
Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Football
Frank Lampard

