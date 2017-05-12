Sisqo parodies the Thong Song to be about LeBron being the MVP

The Most Valuable Player debate has been hotter than ever this season, with plenty of viable candidates across the NBA.

Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player and the San Antonio Spurs are thriving. Russell Westbrook literally averaged a triple-double through the season. James Harden's dropping 50 points when he notches triple-doubles. There are plenty of deserving players.

But what about LeBron James? He's the defending champion, is clearly the NBA's biggest superstar and once again looks primed for an NBA Finals trip. Not sure he's the MVP? Let Sisqo - yes, the Sisqo that made the "Thong Song" - convince you why it's King James.

Sisqo's claim to fame is the notorious "Thong Song." An anthem dedicated to the tiny undergarment, or piece of swimwear depending on the setting, became a smash success back in 1999. When you hear it, you know you hear it, and it's hard not to join in on the ridiculous tune.

It's been nearly two decades since the world became enamored with a song about thongs, and Sisqo decided it was time to reinvent it. This time, instead of being about thongs, it's about Bron. Le-Bron-Bron-Bron-Bron-Bron:

Yes, it's silly, but yes, it's awesome. The Thong Song is an all-time classic, the My Cherie Amour for a generation needing a song about love. This song just happened to be about a love for thongs.

Re-purposing it to be about the NBA's MVP race is brilliant. There was almost no way this parody wouldn't catch on with the masses.

"It's so wrong, if you don't give it to LeBroooooooooooooooooooooon," is a lyric the world never knew it needed sung to them by Sisqo. The whole thing is actually quite brilliant, perfectly playing off of the lyrical patterns of the "Thong Song."

The best part about this all is the song isn't even just about LeBron. Sisqo breaks down every MVP candidate, singing the reasons why they aren't the real MVPs. The video that goes along with it is even better, turning Sisqo's singing into a visual experience that must be seen.

Calling out Harden for his turnovers and lack of D, Westbrook for his ridiculously high usage rate, Kevin Durant for missing time with an injury and simply denying Stephen Curry - who really doesn't have much of a shot this year after KD joined the Dubs - are just a few of the points.

Will this be the summer jam of 2017? I'm not saying I've downloaded it to iTunes and have had it on repeat all morning, but I'm not saying I haven't either.