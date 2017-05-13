The last thing Antonio Conte probably wanted to do after his Chelsea side had just secured the Premier League title was to speak to the media.

He probably would have just wanted to join the players in their celebrations after their 1-0 victory over West Brom. But the Italian had to perform his duties by speaking to the press.

After all, every media outlet wanted some headline quotes from the title-winning manager.

Article continues below

And he was doing that professionally until two of his players decided to gatecrash it.

There’s no prizes for guessing which two players they were.

Article continues below

Yep. David Luiz and Diego Costa.

The two crazy Chelsea stars decided that enough was enough and it was time for them to get on the team coach and start their party as well as their journey back to London.

Therefore, they entered the room, picked up Conte and dragged him out of the room - not that the Italian manager put up much of a fight.

Watch: Conte gets dragged out of press conference

Take a look:

That wasn’t the end of it, though.

Watch: Costa plays with fire extinguisher

Costa was then seen playing around with a fire extinguisher as they stood in the lobby at the Hawthorns.

Crazy.

Before he was ‘kidnapped’, Conte did actually have a few things to say.

What Conte had to say

The former Juve manager explained how he was proud but insists he wants to make a great season even better by beating Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

"For me to win in my first season in England, I am really proud of the achievement," he said.

"My players showed me great professionalism, commitment, work-rate and will to try to win this league.

"We have two games to celebrate, then we try to make this season from great to fantastic."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms