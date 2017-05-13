He is now known all around the world as the man who defeated man mountain Wladimir Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua’s record of perfect knockouts remained intact as he took his tally to 19 following his win at Wembley over the Ukrainian.

It’s also estimated that Joshua pocketed £15 million from the fight – not a bad night’s work.

So, it will come as a surprise to many that the British heavyweight, who is expected to become the first billionaire boxer, has moved home with his dear old mum Yeta Odusanya.

No, that's not a joke.

Social worker Yeta must make a mean roast dinner to have her son want to live modestly with her. The ex-bricklayer became hooked on boxing whilst living at home, attending the Finchley Boxing Club.

He does have the necessary security required for a man of his status, but it just goes to show how humble this guy really is and proves that with fame comes responsibility of setting the right example. No matter how high you go, remember where you came from.

Yeta said: “We’re very close, we always have been from day one, he’s my only son.”

It’s clear he is very close with his mum to the extent that he won’t let her go to his fights anymore. The last time she attended one of his fights live was in 2012 at the London Olympics, where he clinched gold over Italian Roberto Cammarelle.

“I still can’t watch his fights, I get really nervous and I do worry about him,” she said.

When asked why he was back at home, Joshua merely said: “Normally I take a holiday. I don’t want to do that, I want to catch up with family. And that’s it. Go back to normal living.”

Not everyone is as impressed by this move, however.

Whilst some have praised him for going back to his mum, others have reacted more negatively.

Although Joshua bought his mum’s ex-council flat for £174,000 back in 2013, one user said: “Why not give the house up to someone who needs it instead and buy something other than council.”

This one comment sparked a reaction, with another user replying, “Your [sic] a right ray of sunshine you aye, cheer up.”

Anthony Joshua probably won't care what people think about him and will be focusing on his training so he can successfully defend his titles. He also is likely to have a rematch with Klitschko later this year.

