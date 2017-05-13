GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michy Batshuayi.

Michy Batshuayi sent some brilliant tweets after his winning goal against West Brom

It’s been a frustrating season for £33 million signing Michy Batshuayi.

When he was signed, many believed he was being brought as a replacement for Diego Costa - who was being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

But Costa remained at the club and Batshuayi found it extremely difficult to dislodge him from the main striking position.

With Costa scoring 20 Premier League goals and leading the line brilliantly, Conte found it tough to drop him.

It meant the summer signing had to make do with cameo roles in the league.

Despite Chelsea on the brink of winning the league, it looked as though Batshuayi was going to have very little impact on the campaign.

That was until he came on against West Brom with Chelsea needing a win to secure the title.

Cue a Batshuayi goal with seven minutes remaining. It was an incredible ending to a frustrating season for the Belgian.

Watch: Batshuayi's goal

While he’s struggled on the pitch, his performance on social media has always been very strong.

The 23-year-old is renowned for being one of the funniest footballers on Twitter and is often posting rather hilarious comments.

And he did so once again immediately after his goal.

Batshuayi's tweets

His first tweet, which was posted just moments after the final whistle read:

He then replied to a Chelsea fan who posted an image of Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele with the caption: “Stunning image of Michy & Kanté in 2017,” be saying: “Pretty accurate.”

His third tweet questioned EA Sports - not for the first time - by posting: “If I don't get my IF card after that I might quit Fifa bro yall better buy this OTW real quick.”

EA Sports actually replied with: “Don’t worry, we were watching,” prompting Batshuayi to say “IT’S HAPPENING GUYS.”

Then, his final tweet of his night, he posted this:

Absolutely brilliant.

It’s fair to say Batshuayi and his Chelsea teammates will be having a pretty good night tonight.

