You couldn’t blame Antonio Conte if he wore his cheapest suit during Chelsea’s visit to West Brom.

It’s become tradition that title-winning managers get absolutely drenched by his players after securing the league.

That was the case for Conte when he won the league for Juventus back in 2013.

The Juve players dunked their manager into an ice bath in just his underpants and, before Chelsea’s clash with West Brom, he kind of hoped that he would experience the same pain at the Hawthorns.

“If I am worried? No, I hope (they do),” he said.

“After one year when you work a lot and you suffer a lot, enjoying but also suffering, if you are able to win and to reach your target, then I think the moment of celebration must be fantastic.

“Now is not right to think about this because we have to take three points. After this, yes, I'm sure my players want to celebrate in the right way. I am the same.”

And Conte was certainly in the mood to celebrate after Michy Batshuayi’s strike earned his side a 1-0 win against West Brom and secured the title.

Conte celebrated Batshuayi’s goal wildly before joining in with the players on the pitch when the final whistle blew.

But, after a few minutes, Conte had his media duties to perform.

The Italian boss stayed on the pitch to answer questions for Sky Sports whilst his players went into the dressing room.

And Conte must have been dreading walking back into the changing room knowing that everyone was waiting for him.

As he edged into the room, he was met with a barrage of champagne, ice water and an incredible reception.

It was brilliant.

While he probably didn’t appreciate getting soaked, it sure beats getting thrown into an ice bath.

