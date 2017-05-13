Tyson Fury’s plan to be back in the ring by July has taken a dent after his drugs hearing to rule whether he is clear to fight again remains an ‘ongoing’ matter.

The UK Anti-Doping team have not yet made a decision on whether the allegations have substantial ground to ban him further.

“It’s been adjourned to carry on later on,” said Robert Smith, General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

He also added: “I’m not surprised, it’s not unusual, it’s obviously a complex case.”

The slippery slope for Tyson Fury since his title winning fight in November 2015 continues.

Tyson Fury was suspended last June following a failed drugs test for the performance enhancer Nanadrolone showing up in his system after a urine samples was taken earlier in the year.

Of course, he denied the allegation and threatened to sue Ukad, the UK-Anti Doping controller, however, it made no difference as he was charged with the offence in August 2016.

Ukad do not normally reveal which athletes have been suspended until after their hearing, supposedly to prevent any damage to their reputation, but after Fury made the matter public with his legal team, the official body had been left with no choice but to release a statement confirming the suspension.

His cousin Hughie was also suspended for failing a drugs test for the same substance.

If matters weren’t bad enough for the suspended heavyweight, reports emerged later last year that he had tested positive for Benzoylecgonine from a February urine sample. The substance is a main component of cocaine.

This saw him withdraw from his proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, despite him claiming mental health reasons.

This saw Tyson Fury give up his WBO and WBA titles, and also saw him lose his boxing licence until the anti-doping matter was cleared up. Naturally, this left Fury, who still remains unbeaten, at his lowest and saw him seek help for his medical issues.

This latest delay can only add more pressure to Tyson, who was due to return to the ring in July this year, after maintaining his innocence.

Frank Warren, the boxer’s promoter, has labelled the postponement “ridiculous.”

Now, it’s just a case of training hard to get back in shape for Tyson, who has gained a substantial amount of weight since being suspended.

He will hope to shed some of the 25 stone he has gained since leaving the ring, and will hope this saga does not roll on too much longer.

