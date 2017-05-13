Antonio Conte has done it. Chelsea are Premier League champions once again following their 1-0 win at West Brom.

Until eight minutes from full time, it looked as though their title dreams were to be put on hold until Monday evening at least before Michy Batshuayi stepped up with the winner to send the away fans into ecstasy.

It's quite unbelievable that the man who had been considered a £33 million flop, since his arrival from Marseille last summer, scored the winner to ensure Conte lifted the Premier League in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

But while Batshuayi made the headlines and proved decisive on the night, it's the miraculous work of Chelsea's Italian chief that has enabled the west London outfit to once again be crowned champions.

The former Italy boss arrived at Stamford Bridge needing a miracle to turn around a team that had finished a lowly 10th the previous campaign and dropped out of European football.

However, against all the rumours of unrest in the dressing room between a small number of players, and the likes of Diego Costa reportedly seeking a return to Atletico Madrid, the 47-year-old moulded together a team of winners.

Back-to-back defeats at home to Liverpool and away to Arsenal hindered what had been a great start to Conte's reign at Chelsea, but the Italian got his team to respond with a 13-game winning run that carried on into the new year.

No one would have seen it coming after last season - those two costly defeats to their title rivals would have likely killed the mood last season.

FA Cup to seal Conte double

But the positive determination of Conte has spread infectiously throughout his team this campaign, meaning that they can fritter away all six of their remaining points to play for without a care in the world. Tottenham can't catch them.

Not that it will be an option for the former Juventus boss, who won three consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady, who will look to end the season in style before taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Part one of two has been completed. But while Conte will sharpishly be getting back to business tomorrow, no doubt, the Italian enjoyed a brilliant moment with the fans and his players, in front of the away supporters who travelled to the Hawthorns.

Conte caught up in Chelsea celebrations

Gary Cahil and Cesc Fabregas were busy taking on their media duties, with the Spaniard exclaiming it's "f****** unbelievable", regarding Chelsea's title success. But while midfielder may have got carried away, and shocked Cahill, Conte was busy celebrating himself.

And twitter loved how the Italian boss reacted to winning the title in front of the supporters.

Rather amusingly, Conte was caught in the background being thrown into the air by his players.

But it's safe to say many supporters wouldn't have liked to have been the Italian for those few moments.

After those rather uncomfortable looking celebrations, Conte may order them in for training early tomorrow!

Highly unlikely, however - his players have just helped put a Premier League winners medal around his neck.

