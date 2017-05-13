Chelsea secured the Premier League title last night with two games to spare as they defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns thanks to a Michy Batshuayi goal.

For many, Chelsea just confirmed what had been considered inevitable for months now, but Tottenham did give them a half-decent run for their money en route to their fourth Premier League title.

One man that has played a vital role in the Blues ascension back to where they belong is striker Diego Costa.

After signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 for £32 million, the Brazilian-born Spanish international scored 20 goals in 26 games to help Jose Mourinho capture the title.

However, the next season, Costa's and Chelsea's form took a severe dip leaving the Blues nothing but a mid-table outfit. Only when Mourinho was given his marching orders did Costa grab the bulk of his 12 strikes.

Under Antonio Conte, though, the 28-year-old got back to his best and he's rattled another 20 league goals this season.

Speculation has persisted that he could return to Atletico or a big money move to China is in his near future, but last night, he was clearly enjoying the club's big win.

In fact, he was enjoying in more strange ways than most of his teammates! Watch the clip below:

Costa doesn't strike us as the easiest player to handle, but speaking after the win, Conte told the press that this victory had been for his deserving players.

“This is for my players. It is a great achievement because this is the hardest championship to win in the world, and I have to say thanks to the players for their commitment, their attitude and their passion, and their will to do something great this season.

"They fought for this, so this win is for the players. Every game I feel like I have played with them. I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game.

"This is me, this is how I am. In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. So we won this title together."

