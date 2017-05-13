GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa did something outrageous during Chelsea title celebrations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea secured the Premier League title last night with two games to spare as they defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns thanks to a Michy Batshuayi goal.

For many, Chelsea just confirmed what had been considered inevitable for months now, but Tottenham did give them a half-decent run for their money en route to their fourth Premier League title.

One man that has played a vital role in the Blues ascension back to where they belong is striker Diego Costa.

Article continues below

After signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 for £32 million, the Brazilian-born Spanish international scored 20 goals in 26 games to help Jose Mourinho capture the title.

However, the next season, Costa's and Chelsea's form took a severe dip leaving the Blues nothing but a mid-table outfit. Only when Mourinho was given his marching orders did Costa grab the bulk of his 12 strikes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Under Antonio Conte, though, the 28-year-old got back to his best and he's rattled another 20 league goals this season.

Speculation has persisted that he could return to Atletico or a big money move to China is in his near future, but last night, he was clearly enjoying the club's big win.

In fact, he was enjoying in more strange ways than most of his teammates! Watch the clip below:

Costa doesn't strike us as the easiest player to handle, but speaking after the win, Conte told the press that this victory had been for his deserving players.

“This is for my players. It is a great achievement because this is the hardest championship to win in the world, and I have to say thanks to the players for their commitment, their attitude and their passion, and their will to do something great this season.

FBL-ENG-PR-MIDDLESBROUGH-CHELSEA

"They fought for this, so this win is for the players. Every game I feel like I have played with them. I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game.

"This is me, this is how I am. In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. So we won this title together."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again