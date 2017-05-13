Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Gary Lineker's tweet when Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante has gone viral

When N’Golo Kante joined Leicester for £5.6 million in the summer of 2015, nobody could have predicted that he would have two Premier League titles and a PFA Player of the Year award to his name less than two years later.

But that’s exactly the case for the Frenchman as he’s taken the Premier League by storm.

His impressive performances for the Foxes helped them do the unthinkable and achieve the 5000/1 feat of winning the Premier League.

Those displays earned him a £32 million move to Chelsea where, once again, he helped them win the Premier League.

This time, his performances saw him crowned the PFA Player of the Year.

Incredible.

Those that saw him last season for Leicester, though, wouldn’t have been too surprised that Chelsea’s £32 million spent on him was worth every penny.

In fact, some people believed that the moment that they captured the midfielder was the moment they won the Premier League - even though a ball hadn’t even been kicked.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

One person that shared that belief is Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter and Leicester fan took to Twitter on the day Kante signed for Chelsea to make a rather bold prediction - but it came true.

Lineker's prediction

He wrote: “Inevitably Kanté has gone. Fancy Chelsea will now win the title. He's that good!”

He wasn’t wrong, was he?

Kante has been superb for Chelsea this season as they eased to their fifth Premier League title.

The fee that Conte splashed out on him less than six months ago now looks like an absolute bargain.

The consecutive title-winner must be worth at least double that right now.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Francesc Fabregas
Gary Lineker
Didier Drogba
Football
Frank Lampard

