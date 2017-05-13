Up until the 82nd minute, Chelsea were giving Tottenham the very smallest glimmer of hope that the Premier League title race wasn't over.

The Blues knew a win at the Hawthorns was all it took to resecure the Premier League title, but it took a late and decisive strike from Michy Batshuayi to secure the three points that crowned Chelsea champions.

As the second half dragged on, it seemed inevitable to the travelling supporters that they may just have to be patient and wait until they faced Watford at home on Monday evening.

But such anxieties were allayed when the Belgian striker tapped in Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross.

Cue the chaotic touchline celebrations of Antonio Conte, overwhelming scenes in the away end at the Hawthorns and beer flying across the rooms of many London pubs.

And as soon as referee Michael Oliver blew the whistle for full time, the players were in on the act too.

"It's f****** unbelievable," Cesc Fabregas exclaimed during a post-match interview on the pitch, alongside a rather shocked Gary Cahill.

But while the Spaniard had a few choice words to describe Chelsea's title success, he wasn't the only Blues player showcasing some rather eye-raising behaviour during the celebrations on the pitch.

Willian mocks Tottenham alongside Chelsea supporters

As can be seen below, Chelsea winger Willian couldn't help but get involved in Blues fans' chants of "he hates Tottenham".

And Chelsea fans loved Willian joining in with the travelling supporters disapproval of their north London rivals.

The 28-year-old certainly would have been hating Spurs, had Mauricio Pochettino's side managed to catch Conte's men so late in the season.

But such fears have well and truly been put to bed now, and their bitter rivals can only think about what could have been after gifting the Blues the chance to claim the title against West Brom, following their slip-up at West Ham exactly a week ago.

Celebrations for Chelsea did not stop there with Willian, though. Conte was given 'bumps' by his players on the pitch, before returning to the dressing room where the Blues' title winners showered the Italian in champagne.

Terry set for last hurrah

And that's all before they have officially lifted the title.

John Terry revealed that he and Cahill will lift the trophy together on the final day of the season, at home to Sunderland.

"We will lift it together of course," Terry told Sky Sports. "Me and Lamps [Frank Lampard] did that together for many years here.

"Didier [Drogba] when he came back as well, and listen Gaz [Cahill] has been on the pitch week in week out, so it's him allowing me to go with him. He's been different class."

