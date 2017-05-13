What’s that old saying? Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched. Well, that well known saying was pretty apt here.

It was looking like a dismal evening for Salford Red Devils, as Shaun Lunt of Hull Kingston Rovers (KR) scored two tries in five minutes to help the away side to a 0-14 lead.

With the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at stake, Salford needed a response, and they certainly found one.

Ryan Lannon scored the first comeback try before half-time and Craig Kopczak and Kriss Brining helped turn the match in Salford’s favour.

Ben Murdoch-Masila saw them over the line (no pun intended) and Michael Dobson made four conversions successfully.

Article continues below

All in all, a satisfying victory for Salford, who ran out 24-14 winners… well, almost satisfying anyway.

Head coach, Ian Watson said: “At half-time, we just spoke honestly as a group. We knew the standards they were reaching in the first half didn’t measure up to what we expect.”

What about Ryan Lannon then, coach?

Watson will surely have a quiet word with his forward Ryan Lannon who, despite scoring the first try for Salford on the night, made a hash of another one later on in the match.

On the 53rd minute, Lannon made a powerful run into the heart of the Hull KR defence, weaving between defenders and bursting past the last man.

It looked like a sensational run as he was ten metres or so from the try line, but then he did the stupid part.

Lannon looked up into the stands behind the posts and pointed up to them, seemingly saying, ‘this is for you,’ and touched the crest on his shirt.

He had a huge grin on his face as he charged the final few metres to the line.

However, it was then that Hull KR’s Nick Scrunton dived to the floor and threw his arm out to knock Lannon’s leg off balance and bring him tumbling down.

It was comical for the fans and commentators, but not for Ryan Lannon, who appeared to have pulled his hamstring, or maybe he was faking pulling his hamstring so he can spare himself some embarrassment.

His stunt will not have impressed his coach and the forward will certainly think twice in future before celebrating too prematurely.

Perhaps Lannon should’ve watched Willie le Roux’s mishap from April this year before the match, in which the Wasps fullback jumped through the air over the try line and dropped the ball, resulting in a no try decision.

The one saving grace for Lannon is that his team won, which is basically all he had to say on Twitter after the match.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms