It’s moments like this we live for as sports fans.

Away from the main action, the cameras pick up the interchanges between sports stars and officials. Whether that is an argument, which always makes best viewing, or a joke, it’s always worth a watch.

Cue, Pablo Cuevas.

Cuevas is world number 27 and was unseeded at this year’s Madrid Masters. Reaching the quarter-finals alone was an achievement. But he has dispensed with the upcoming German star Alexander Zverev after being a set down.

Zverev won the opening set 6-3, but the Uruguayan fought back in a spirited performance 6-0 and 6-4 to reach his first ever Masters semi-final, where he will face Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

His best shot and probably the best shot of the tournament was in the second set, in which he had a brief exchange with Zverev before the German played the ball around him to the baseline.

Cuevas ran after the ball and returned it blindly, as in he had his back to his opponent as he hit the ball back over the net and across court to win the point. The fans went crazy and Barry Millns uttered: “Oh my word, have you ever seen anything like that?”

It was quite simply extraordinary.

His exchange with the umpire was pretty funny too.

During a brief break between games, there was a brief exchange between Cuevas and the umpire, which was captured by cameras and shared by Twitter’s Tennis Pilot.

The umpire leans out of his chair and called out to Cuevas. He is heard saying to the Uruguayan: “Pablo, if you want to check the mark say it quickly, because this one was very slow.”

Cuevas was clearly agitated at losing a point which was out and answered defiantly: “I not check. The ball is out. You check, not me.”

The umpire continued to reason with him, saying that if the ball goes out he must tell him because if he doesn’t see it from his position, he can’t call it.

Cuevas responded: “It’s the same side,” referring to the umpire being the right side to see it mark the clay beyond the line.

The umpire continued to disagree, until Cuevas shut him down with an amazing comment.

“On the next one I call you. Give me the number,” he said, referencing a phone call.

The umpire could do nothing to respond as the commentators laughed. It was a brilliant way of Cuevas saying to the umpire, ‘well how much clearer on my calls do I need to be?’

All in all, the day belongs to Pablo Cuevas for his tennis ability, and if he overcomes the Austrian Thiem in the semi-final, he will be given the reward of either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic…

There couldn't be any better incentive.

