Formula 1

The two accidentally bumped into each other... .

Lewis Hamilton bumps into Nico Rosberg whilst out jogging in London

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's long running rivalry created another chapter recently, but this time, it wasn't on the track.

Both of the stars were out running in the streets of London, before Rosberg spotted Hamilton and attempted to catch his fellow rival up. 

Hamilton claimed that retired Rosberg was struggling to keep pace with him whilst the pair held their first conversation since the German amazingly left the sport.

When talking to The Sun, Hamilton claimed: "The one time I have seen Nico, I was running through the streets of London, from Covent Garden to the River Thames and back up near Parliament.

"I was running on a random street and somebody started running behind me. I looked back, Nico has seen me on the road. 

"He has jumped out and ran alongside me so we stopped and had a chat. That was the first time that I have seen him."

Both Hamilton and Rosberg famously clashed most recently at the Spanish Grand Prix last season, with reports coming out that Hamilton had offered to quit the team following a bust-up.

Though, later on, Hamilton dismissed any of those rumours by saying: "It was a racing incident, I have had lots of crashes through my career and it was just another one.

"We got through it pretty smoothly, or as smooth as it could be I would say, and I won many more races after that."

Spanish F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Following his retirement from the sport, Rosberg has admitted that Hamilton is the more talented driver when it comes to the sport.

Rosberg claimed: "I had to rely on succeeding with diligence, absolute dedication and zero compromises. It was the only way I could do it.

"There are drivers in Formula 1 who were more talented than me. Maybe my team-mate. He is one of the best drivers of all time and an incredible opponent."

BT Sport Industry Awards 2017

Hamilton's attentions will now turn to the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, where he is battling his new teammate Valtteri Bottas, and a resurgent Ferrari team and Sebastian Vettel.

As for Rosberg, he continues to enjoy his retirement from the sport.

