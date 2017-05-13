At the start of the season, plenty of football fans like to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to predictions.

Guessing who will win the league and placing a few quid on it can be a fun way of proving you know your football - or not as the case may be.

But one unnamed gambler from Romford certainly knows his stuff.

Article continues below

They didn’t just correctly guess the winner of a single division, they predicted the winner of SIX different leagues.

Better still, they placed a £10 accumulator on it.

Article continues below

The punter correctly called that Newcastle would win the Championship (7/4), Sheffield United would win League One (6/1), Portsmouth would win League Two (4/1), Hibernian would win the Scottish Championship and Livingston would win the Scottish League One.

But they had to wait until Friday night for their 7087/1 bet to come in as they also included Chelsea at 6/1.

The Blues beat West Brom to secure the title thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s late winner. And while everyone associated with Chelsea celebrated long into the night, so too did the William Hill customer that had just landed a cool £71,000.

The incredible bet

“Given that this bet was placed so long ago and for such a small stake, no one can recall the customer,' William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly told the Mirror before the match at The Hawthorns.

“However, should Chelsea get the three points they need, we expect the punter will be coming to collect his/her winnings very shortly.”

They were probably waiting outside their local William Hill shop this morning with his bet slip very firmly in his hand.

But the bet certainly didn’t come easy.

Newcastle only won the Championship after Jack Grealish’s late equaliser for Aston Villa against Brighton on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth only went top of League Two in the final 34 minutes of the season - pipping Plymouth and Doncaster to the title.

There will no doubt be plenty of people trying to replicate this incredible bet at the start of next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms