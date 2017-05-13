One of the biggest talking points heading into the summer is Everton striker Romelu Lukaku's future.

Will he sign a new contract at Everton or will he seek another big money move? It seems like the signals he has been giving can only point to the latter.

He gave a remarkable interview a few months back where he openly stated he wanted to play Champions League football sooner rather than later and he criticised Everton's dealings in the transfer market.

Interest in the 23-year-old hitman is inevitable, especially since he currently tops the Premier League scoring charts with 24 goals.

But where will he go? Reports have emerged today suggesting that Manchester United boss Jose Mouinho is willing to splash the cash to get the Belgian and will offer Wayne Rooney as part of the deal.

That might seem like it makes sense when you consider Zlatan Ibrahimovic's age and injury concerns, but what about a move home to Chelsea?

Lukaku may well harbour similar emotions of unfinished business that drove Paul Pogba back to Man United. With Diego Costa heavily linked with a move to China, it would appear as though the door is open for a return to Stamford Bridge.

He gave a few more of those not-so-subtle signals after Chelsea won the Premier League title last night.

As you can see above, Lukaku's compatriot, Thibaut Courtois, was posting a live video of Chelsea's celebrations on Instagram, which the Toffees forward liked and commented on.

Coincidence? Perhaps. Out of the ordinary though? Certainly a little bit.

Back in March, Lukaku confirmed he had already made his mind up about his future.

"The decision has already been made so I can’t talk about that," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer.

"I’ve made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved.

"Sometimes people will mistake things that I say but it’s just ambition that I have; I want to win titles and trophies and I don’t think people should take that as arrogance – people should embrace it."

