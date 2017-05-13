Well-known boxing promoter Frank Warren has taken a small hit at Anthony Joshua's most recent success.

Warren has stated that Joshua is just looking after the the world titles until the renown Tyson Fury returns to the sport.

The belt that Warren is referring to is the one which was stripped from Fury, following his decision to choose a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko, instead of fighting mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Most recently, Joshua has added the WBA and IBO belts to his collection following an incredible victory over Wladimir Klitschko via knockout in round 11, at the end of last month.

The promoter is incredibly keen for both Joshua and Fury to arrange a fight in the not so distant future.

When talking to BT Sport, Warren said: "Tyson wants to fight, it's what he should be doing, fighting.

"I know mentally he's got himself back to where he was when he won the world title, and the game needs him.

"He didn't lose his titles in the ring, he vacated them, and the luck of him vacating wound up that Anthony Joshua fought a pretty easy to win the title (IBF, vs Charles Martin).

"And then Tyson's rematch with Klitschko, after he beat him so convincingly, fell apart when he (Fury) decided he wasn't going to fight.

"And that again was Anthony Joshua's gain, and the fans too because it was a fantastic fight for the both of them (against Klitschko).

"But until Joshua beats Fury, if he can beat Fury, he's not got the world title.

"He's looking after the belts for the man who vacated them."

As reported earlier, Fury's hearing regarding his boxing future is still ongoing, meaning his aim to return in July looks more and more unlikely.

As for Joshua, he's recently returned to his mum's ex-council house, despite earning millions from the Klitschko fight at Wembley Stadium.

Will these two British boxing giants ever collide? Who knows.

However, there are reports claiming that Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April....so fingers crossed Fury can get back on track.

