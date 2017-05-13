Zac Blair had a day to well and truly forget at this year's 'The Players Championship' on the latest PGA Tour.

The American had put himself in a very sticky position during the second round of the championship, following a four-over 76 at TPC Sawgrass.

However, he started to get back on track with a birdie at the 11th hole, and then another one on the 16th.

Heading on to the 17th hole, Blair was in a great position to get within a shot of the projected cut line.

Though, what came next for the American was a complete and utter disaster.

Blair incredibly fell down to nine over for the championship as he racked up a shocking nine at the short 17th.

This hole featured Blair somehow finding three of his shots land in the lake, much to the amusement of the spectators watching.

Though, Blair did manage to see the funny side of the whole situation, as when teeing up a third ball, he managed to force a smile. Though, that wouldn't last for long, as that shot then ended up also in the lake.

Eventually on the fourth attempt, Blair did have something to smile about, as the ball at long last ended up on dry land, much to the spectators' delight.

Blair wasn't the only one having issues on the 17th hole, however, with Blayne Barber also finding the water on two occasions.

As The Players Championships enters its final few days, it is particularly tight at the top of the leaderboard.

Both Kyle Stanley and Louis Oosthuizen are both level with a score of nine under par after the 18th hole.

Not far behind the pair is J.B Holmes in third who sits on seven under par. Whilst Vijay Singh and Alexander Noren are both in fourth and fifth place respectively, as they will look to make up ground in the final stages of the championship.

