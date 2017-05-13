GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool 'on the verge' of signing the 'new Ronaldinho'

With the season drawing to a close, clubs are no doubt starting to contact potential transfer targets.

However, for Liverpool, things are slightly more complicated.

It’s still unknown whether the Reds will be playing Champions League or Europa League football next season - something that would be pivotal for future arrivals.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from ‘closing in’ on one Brazilian superstar.

According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is on ‘the verge’ of signing Brazilian star Luan - who has been dubbed the ‘new Ronaldinho.’

Sources suggest that a deal is close with the 24-year-old with the forward turning down a contract offer from his current club Gremio.

His current deal expires next year and the Brazilian club have realised they might be forced to sell up with European clubs interested.

Luan’s representatives, including his business advisor Jair Peixoto and agent Gianni Losito, were in London in April and it’s believed they met with chiefs from Anfield with terms being discussed.

FBL-LIBERTADORES-GREMIO-IQUIQUE

And Liverpool are increasingly confident of signing him after agreeing to meet his €30 million valuation - especially if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

With Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva already in the squad, Liverpool can use these three Brazilians as an example that he can be a success on Merseyside.

In fact, it could be a fluid Brazilian front free of Coutinho, Firmino and Luan - with the transfer target having the ability to play across the front line.

And those of you that watched the Olympics may have already seen him in action. Alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, Luan helped Brazil win gold on home soil with a screamer in the quarter-final against Columbia, before also scoring in the semi-final against Honduras.

Brazil v Germany - Final: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Watch: What Luan can do

But if you didn’t see the Olympics, take a look at the below YouTube video to see just what he’s capable of.

Impressive, huh?

Ok, anyone can look good on a YouTube compilation but Luan certainly looks an exciting prospect.

After all, if you’re called the ‘new Ronaldinho’ you have to be pretty special.

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Brazil Football
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
Football

