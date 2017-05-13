Washington Wizards force game 7 after nail biting clash with Boston

John Wall (26/2/8) came up clutch in the game six of this thrilling series between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics to force a deciding final outing.

After Al Horford (20/6/3) had given the Cs a slender one-point lead, the point guard stepped up and sent the crowd inside the Verizon Center crazy.

Bradley Beal (33/2/5) had a huge night for the Wizards. After the Boston players turned up to the game in all black (something Washington did during the regular season in Beantown), the Wizards players had extra motivation and ensured they prolonged the series.

Isaiah Thomas (27/3/7) and Avery Bradley (27/3/1) were at their very best but were unable to book Boston a ticket to the next round.

Everything now hinges on Monday night's game seven in Boston. It has been a frantic and engaging series so far, and expect nothing less as both teams will be leaving everything on the hardwood.